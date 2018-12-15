Share

On Episode 37 of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from one of the first passenger spacecraft, another data breach (this is getting ridiculous), and welcomed voice actor Holly Fields, Forter CEO Michael Reitblat, and Scott Cohen from Samsung to the show.

In the race to get private citizens into space between SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin — headed by Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos respectively — Virgin Galactic has pulled ahead with the fourth test flight of their passenger rocket, SpaceShipTwo. The spacecraft reached an altitude of about 270 thousand feet with two commercial pilots on board before returning to Earth.

Branson himself will supposedly be going into space in the next few months. As for SpaceX, the company is claiming they will be sending pilots up sometime next year. Blue Origins’ plans are still up in the air (pun intended).

As for the data breach, Facebook is just now admitting that nearly 7 million users photos could have been seen by 3rd party developers. While the breach occurred during a 12-day period in September, news of the breach finally broke on December 14. While the bug is now fixed, it is unclear how Facebook will go about notifying people whose photos were accessed.

Our first guest on the show was voice actor Holly Fields, who has carved a niche in voice acting for video games. Growing up in Hollywood in the 1980s, Fields has starred in productions such as Through the Looking Glass, MacGyver, and done voice-over work for video games such as Star Wars: The Old Republic and more. You can follow her on Twitter.

We were also joined by Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder of Forter, a fraud protection platform, to discuss how to protect your data in the midst of multiple corporate data breaches and holiday shopping. To learn more about the work Reitblat is doing and how Forter is protecting consumers, visit the Forter website. Besides limiting the amount of data you give out, Reitblat also recommends using different passwords for multiple accounts and making sure the websites you’re visiting are properly encrypted.

And last, but not least, we joined editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan in our New York studio to talk to Scott Cohen, the National Product Training Manager for Samsung. Cohen talked about the consumer push for bigger and more immersive TV experiences. He also discussed the gradual move to 8K and how artificial intelligence (A.I.) can help upscale lower resolutions while filmmakers catch up.

