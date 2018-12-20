Digital Trends Live: Rollable TVs from LG and the future of A.I.

Share

On episode 40 of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from artificial intelligence that can create realistic portraits of fake people to a rumored rollable OLED TV from LG coming in 2019. We were joined by special guests Ryan Welsh, CEO of Kyndi, and Ryan Chin, CEO and co-founder of Optimus Ride to talk about the future of A.I. Host Greg Nibler also unboxed a Battl Box, a subscription box for survival enthusiasts.

Researchers at Nvidia have developed an algorithm based on style-transfer technology to create portraits of fake people. We’ve seen similar technology employed in photo apps like Prisma or creating realistic deep fakes. While the real-world applications of such a technology was not detailed in the paper shared by Nvidia researchers last week, the ability to create a realistic image of a person that doesn’t exist raises concerns about the misuse of the technology.

We also discussed a rollable OLED TV from LG that is rumored to be released sometime in 2019. The envisioned 65-inch television will retract like a garage door at the touch of the button. As there has yet to be an official announcement of the product from LG, the price and other specifics are still up in the air. However, as OLED TVs have been more expensive than their LCD counterparts, that will likely stay the case.

Our first guest of the show was Welsh, CEO of the A.I. startup Kyndi, a company creating explainable A.I. for government, financial, and healthcare services. Welsh explained that deep learning has a hit a wall in terms of usefulness if we can’t rely on these machines to make sense the statistics they are scrutinizing. The lack of transparency in the industry regarding A.I. has also been a roadblock in regulated industries, and Kyndi is looking for ways for relabelled data and “explainable” A.I. to better serve these markets.

We were also joined by Chin, CEO and co-founder of Optimus Ride, an autonomous car company out of Boston. Optimus Ride focuses on level 4 self-driving cars, which operate in geofenced areas, such as campuses, resorts, and airports. Optimus Ride currently has vehicles deployed at Union Point in Boston and in the city’s seaport district. Form for more information about Optimus Ride and the technology behind their self-driving cars, visit its website.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.