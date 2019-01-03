Digital Trends Live: CES 2019, Chromecast security flaws, and more

Share

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics, from thousands of Chromecast devices being hacked to the Federal Communications Commission approving technology for radar controls in smart devices. We were also talked with Affect Change founder Jason Neubauer and DT Mobile editor Julian Chokkattu joined us from New York to talk about the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. Former Digital Trends writer Jeff Barrett was also on the show to talk about tech trends for the coming year.

A major security flaw exposed by white hat hackers tricked Google’s media streamer into playing any YouTube video they wanted. While the hackers didn’t have malicious intents with their latest hack, thousands of Chromecast users were alerted to a breach in their devices.

Neubauer was on hand to talk about his entrepreneurial work and his latest project, The Santa Claus Affect, a television show that helps social media influencers give back to their followers. Neubauer gained fame for losing $32,000, then winning it all back on Wheel of Fortune (no, really). Now his company Affect Change is building a media library of content to focus on giving back.

Chokkattu joined us to speak about mobile news coming out of CES 2019. While he admitted that we probably won’t be seeing much new hardware until Mobile World Congress 2019, we have already seen the beginning of trends like punch hole displays and foldable phones. We also got a sneak peek at the smart Focals glasses by North.

And last but not least, Barrett, a social media influencer and former Digital Trends contributor ,joined the show to talk about which tech trends he’s paying attention to in 2019. An avid traveler and technology junkie, Barrett talked about trends in transportation and commuting that could help bolster city economies, as well as the role of low-frequency ID tagging in the 2020 elections.

