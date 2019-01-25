Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Scout, Soraya Darabi, and Joey Ricard

Will Nicol
By

On episode 53 of Digital Trends Live, Digital Trends’ live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and “Conspiracy” Drew Prindle scoured the biggest news stories from the world of tech. The first story of the day concerns some tech history: January 24, 2019 was the 35th anniversary of the first Macintosh computer. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out a celebratory message, showing off the original, blocky machine.

Moving on to more modern devices, Amazon revealed its upcoming delivery robot, the Scout. Rolling around on six wheels, the humble Scout will carry packages within its bulky frame. For now, Amazon is testing the Scout in Washington with human chaperones accompanying them. Assuming they perform well, don’t be surprised to see Scouts roaming your neighborhood at some point in the future.

Over in DT’s New York studio, editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan sat down to chat with Soraya Darabi of Trail Mix Ventures, an investment vehicle that focuses on sustainable, ethically run companies. Soraya has had a fascinating career, moving from the music industry to journalism to venture capitalism.

“I went to college at Georgetown University and was obsessed with music, and would go to music concerts maybe four nights a week …” she explains. “Sony Music hired me to be a marketing rep and I became obsessed with convergence at that time. Why were they sending me physical CDs to promote artists ranging from Nas … to John Mayer when everything was happening on LimeWire and Napster. So I then thought ‘You know, I’m not sure the music industry gets it, I’m going to go intern for the Washington Post. Media really understands convergence!’”

After an internship where she trained journalists in the use of RSS, Darabi later worked for Conde Nast and the New York Times, eventually helping found the app Foodspotting.

“The company was acquired by OpenTable and then later Priceline. What that allowed me,” Darabi goes on, “when receiving a little bit of liquidity as a founder, was to then begin to vote with my own dollars, and to invest as an angel investor in companies that I thought were supremely interesting…”

Later on the show, Greg interviewed Joey Ricard of CloudPay Technologies, who ran into a spot of trouble at CES. CloudPay is involved in retail automating, and was showing off a CBD vending machine at the trade show; although CloudPay got approval ahead of time, show officials booted them from the show.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
digital trends live ces 2019 day 1 4ezakmnq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 1

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the Impossible Burger and the future of food, to full…
Posted By Josh Benton
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Full CES Preview with the CEO of the CTA Gary Shapiro

Posted By Josh Benton
episode 45 2 dt live jan 3
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CES 2019, Chromecast security flaws, and more

We talk about a Chromecast hack and FCC approval of radar controls in smart devices on this episode of Digital Trends Live. CEO of Affect Change Jason Neubauer also joined the show and Jeff Barrett talked about new tech trends.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Full CES Preview with the CEO of the CTA Gary Shapiro

Posted By Aaron Mamiit
episode 47 digital trends live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Everything to expect from CES 2019

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler, Caleb Denison, and Jeremy Kaplan explore the many gadgets to look forward to at CES 2019, including 8K TVs, 5G-capable phones, and artificial intelligence.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners. We're joined…
Posted By Josh Benton
ces day one dt live nibler and maude featured
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Exciting revelations from day one of CES 2019

Broadcasting live from CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, the hosts of Digital Trends Live covered anti-poaching cameras, Samsung's foldable phone, the new-and-improved Impossible Burger, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
kevin harrington interview ces 2019 live
Digital Trends Live

Original ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin Harrington on what he loves about CES

Broadcasting from CES, the hosts of Digital Trends Live had a chance to talk to entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington about his love of trade shows and how he invests.
Posted By Will Nicol
ces day two 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech

In our second day of coverage for the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett welcomed guests from industry leaders like Verizon, Intel, and Microsoft and we went out on the floor to discover new tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
kitchenaid cook processor ces 2019 termperature
Digital Trends Live

TEST

  dsfsadfas
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day three 3 dt live
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

On the third and final day of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, the Digital Trends Live team interviewed guests, dissected all the trends on display at the show, and gave awards to the very best tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 49 dt live 1 17
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New Motorola flip phone, ads in space, smart umbrella

On this episode of Digital Trends Live we discussed trending headlines like foldable smartphones and advertising in space. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and Ronan Glon to talk about the world of tech post CES 2019.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 1 16 19 2 poster for 5990173630001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix price hike, Starsona’s celeb connections, and more

On episode 48 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler, Adrien Warner, and Drew Prindle explored the tech news of the day, including Netflix’s controversial price hike, and an interview with Digital Domain’s Darren Hendler.
Posted By Will Nicol