On a sunny yet cold day in Portland, Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney convened for another episode of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show. The two hosts dissected the biggest news stories from the world of tech, and talked to some interesting guests.

First story of the day: YouTube is taking steps to combat the proliferation of conspiracy videos on the site. If you’ve been following internet culture for the last few years, you may have noticed that beneath YouTube’s trove of “Let’s Plays” and music videos lies a warren of bonkers conspiracy videos talking about everything from the idea that the Earth is flat and surrounded by an ice wall, to the idea that all of human history is a lie (and that ancient humans used to be interdimensional psychics). These videos surface in YouTube’s automated recommendations a lot, and the site has taken some flak over this. YouTube announced that it is taking steps to ensure its algorithm doesn’t surface these videos so often, so unsuspecting viewers won’t stumble upon the hidden truths that the government doesn’t want you to know.

We live in a time of massive disagreements about the structure of society, but one thing most everyone can agree on: Parking at airports is awful. Thankfully, a new robotic valet called Stan is here to help usher cars into parking spots with minimal effort.

Later on in the show, Greg spoke to Alessandra Wood, director of style for Modsy, a company that uses virtual renderings of users’ rooms to help them plan a redecorating process.

“Our mission as a company is to change the way we imagine design and create our homes,” Wood explains. “So what we do is we bring together advanced 3D graphics and computer vision, with more traditional aspects of interior design and curation. So that really means we create 3D, 360-degree renderings of actual rooms in your house, which allows you to try on perfectly scaled furniture and decor, items from real stores that you’d actually shop at, and new things to discover in a super immersive way.”

