Digital Trends Live: LinkedIn Live, electric motorcycles, and ‘Brainchild’

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending topics from Samsung’s Unpacked event, to LinkedIn Live, and Microsoft’s next-generation Hololens headset. We were also joined by automotive editor Ronan Glon to discuss electric motorcycles and welcomed Jerry Kolber, the CEO and co-founder of Atomic Entertainment, to our New York studio to talk about Brainchild, an educational Netflix show co-created with Pharrell Williams.

Samsung Unpacked is right around the corner. The February 20 event will showcase new devices from Samsung, like its latest line of flagship phones, including the S10 Lite, S10, and S10+, as well as the manufacturer’s take on wireless headphones. Other products that are likely to be in the spotlight is the Samsung F (the possible name for a foldable phone) as well as special 5G phone utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Later in the show, we were also joined by Glon to talk about the latest news out of the auto industry. Glon remarked that the adoption of electric motorcycles is likely going to have a bigger impact on design than it did for cars. Since an electric motorcycle doesn’t require a gas tank or an exhaust, it gives manufacturers more options to mix things up. However, the adoption of such functionality is likely to be slow, Glon said, to not alienate current motorcycle enthusiasts.

Kolber joined us in Digital Trends’ New York studio to talk about his company’s new educational science show on Netflix, Brainchild. “Brainchild was inspired by this idea that we could make learning really fun for kids,” Kolber said. “Specifically we were trying to reach kids aged 8 to 12 and get them excited about science topics, whether those were behavioral science, like creativity, or motivation, or harder sciences like outer space or oceans or germs.”

The show is a combination of comedy sketches, scientific experiments, demonstrations, and hidden camera experiments that teach kids (and adults) about the world they live in. Brainchild also features Sahana Srinivasan, the first woman of color to host an American science show.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.