Digital Trends Live: Robot museum, Tesla Model Y, and more

On episode 78 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn explored the biggest news stories from the world of tech and spoke to some fascinating guests.

First story of the day: We’ve been hearing about the Tesla Model Y, the company’s rumored SUV, for a while now, but Elon Musk recently tweeted that Tesla will unveil the Model Y (or whatever it will be called) at an event on March 14. It will be “about 10 percent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 percent more & have slightly less range for same battery,” according to Musk.

In other news, SpaceX had a big weekend, launching its Crew Dragon spacecraft and docking it with the International Space Station. After the capsule docked with the space station, American astronaut Anne McClain boarded it, and the ISS revealed footage of the event.

In business news, Amazon may be looking to expand its grocery business beyond Whole Foods, the food chain the company acquired in 2017. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is planning to launch a new chain with dozens of stores, beginning in Los Angeles in 2019.

Later in the show, Greg spoke to Kurt Bilafer of Yapstone, a platform designed to simplify the process of making payments in the digital age.

“Yapstone is a payment company primarily focused on what we call ‘powering the platform economy.’ So think of integrated payments for platforms,” Bilafer explained. “A basic example of a platform would be Uber. Payment is so embedded in that platform, you don’t really think about how you make the payment.”

Finally, Greg talked to Tim Chen, CEO of NerdWallet, a company that aims to help millennials make better financial decisions.

“NerdWallet helps you make great financial decisions,” Chen said. “So we really help out consumers when they’re trying to shop for a financial product, and today we’re moving into helping consumers understand the insights and actions they should be taking based on their goals and their financial stats.”

