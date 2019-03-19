Share

On episode 88 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle ventured into the world of tech news in search for the biggest stories. The topics on today’s episode include Apple’s surprising reveals of a new iPad Air and iPad Mini, the New York Times report on Apple’s upcoming TV service, and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo getting some assistance from robots.

Later in the show, they spoke with Michael Holton, television studio analyst for the Portland Trail Blazers. The subject of the day was March Madness, the tournament that caps off the college basketball season. Holton talked about his own experience playing in the tournament, the factors he looks at when making his bracket predictions, and the rise of artificial intelligence programs that predict the tournament results with startling accuracy.