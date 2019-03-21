Share

On episode 91 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Parker Hall explored the biggest news stories of the day and spoke to some interesting guests. On the docket for this presentation: Google debuted its video game streaming service, Stadia; Apple is giving the AirPods a design upgrade (but it might not be enough to catch our interest); and Instagram is rolling out an ecommerce feature, allowing users to buy products within the app.

Later in the show, editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke to Sam Foos of bicycle company Trek. Foos came by the studio to talk about the company’s new invention, the WaveCel helmet, which the company claims is 48 times more effective than a typical bike helmet.

Back in the Portland studio, computing editor Luke Larsen rolled into the studio to unbox the new Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop, a mighty beast of a laptop that bucks the recent trend of slimming down. Within that big, beefy frame is a lot of processing power.

Finally, Greg spoke to Toni Calderon, founder of the Speed Group. Calderon is also an executive producer on a documentary called The Gentleman Driver, which follows a collection of businessmen who strive to become race car drivers.