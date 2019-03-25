Digital Trends Live: Apple TV Plus, drunken Amazon purchases, and more

Share

On episode 94 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Chris DeGraw explored the biggest news stories from the world of tech and interviewed some fascinating guests. On the news docket today: Apple finally revealed its upcoming TV streaming service, Nintendo may be preparing to launch two new Switch models, and drunk people are spending a lot of money on Amazon.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Antony Bruno, director of communications for Royalty Exchange, a platform for buying and selling royalty rights to music.

“You’ve got folks who create music or other types of intellectual property,” Bruno said, “and we can connect them with investors who are interested in investing in that intellectual property … in the royalty stream, in particular.”

Finally, Nibler spoke to Jason Buzi, CEO and founder of Top Offer, a modern real estate brokerage that wants to make things easy for sellers without paying a huge commission.