On episode 95 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner broke down the biggest news stories of the day, and spoke to some fascinating guests. On the news docket this time: Apple revealed a number of new services and toys at its recent event (but were they any good?), consumers are bringing a class-action lawsuit against Zappos over a data breach, and McDonald’s may soon digitize the drive-through.

Later in the show, Chase McPeak, associate editor of lifestyle site The Manual, stopped by the studio to talk about The Manual’s 2019 Grooming Awards, where Chase and company pored over the bets grooming products of the year.

Over in DT’s New York City studio, Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu spoke to Markus Witte, CEO of Babbel, a subscription-based language-learning app.

Finally, Nibler interviewed Rich Jaroslovsky, vice president of content for SmartNews.

“We’re a machine learning-based news aggregator,” Jaroslovksky explains. “We’re algorithmically-driven, though there are humans overseeing the algorithms … and we’ve got a huge variety of news from sources all over the place.”