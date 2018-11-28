Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CyPhy Works Laura Major talks advances in tethered drones

Kailla Coomes
By

Tethered drones have been used to help the U.S. Secret Service provide security for the president, deliver packages, and even supply internet access to crowded stadiums. Today on Digital Trends Live, we talked with Laura Major, chief technology officer for CyPhy Works and an expert on tethered drones.

According to Major, CyPhy Works is the pioneer in tethered drones, which she describes as having “a cable, a very small thin cable, kind of like a headphone cable, that connects the drone to a ground station, and that provides continuous power to the drone.”

So, unlike untethered drones, which have a battery life of 30 minutes, a tethered drone can stay in the air continuously for days. Major said CyPhy Works’ longest flight was 200 hours.

“All of the communication happens through the tether as well, the command in control of the vehicle and the video down from the vehicle comes through the tether, so it’s immune to any type of interception,” Major said.

The drones can go up to 400 feet, in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration regulations, though their tether length is a little longer to deal with winds. They are four feet in diameter and can hold up to six pounds, whether that be a camera or a radio. They have many applications and an important one is security.

“If you want to be able to monitor an area for a period of time, but you don’t have a tower or another location where you can put a camera, you can just have our drone there. … We recently supported the Boston Marathon for instance, where the emergency management response wanted to be able to monitor the crowd flow,” Major said.

The drones also have the capability to launch an antenna to create a communication network or ad-hoc communication network on the fly, which Major says is perfect for emergencies.

“In a disaster situation … where all your infrastructure is wiped out, … you can bring it in a park and launch it and have it stand up a communication infrastructure immediately,” she said.

In the case of a fire, for example, the drone can be released and find the source of the fire quickly.

CyPhy Works’ drones are also fully autonomous. “The operator just sets the altitude and hits go, and it goes up and holds position and stays there without any operator input,” Major said.

As for the future of tethered drones, Major wants to support mobile systems. CyPhy is also looking at introducing artificial intelligence to its drones.

“We are looking at adding in perception, fusing across many different sensors on board, being able to have many autonomous behaviors,” Major said. “Taking it to the next level so you can now detect areas of interest and your flight path based on that information.”

To find out more information about CyPhy and its drones, you can visit the website.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the Digital Trends Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Google Pixel Night Sight, Surface Studio 2, and Netflix at half price

Today on DT Daily, Greg Nibler was joined by Adrian Warner to talk trending topics like the new Google Pixel Night Sight and we got our hands on the $3,500 Microsoft computer that's giving Apple a run for its money.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Facebook Portal+ review
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Global internet, quantum computing prove the future is now

Global internet, quantum computing, and fire-resistant exoskeletons may seem like the stuff of science fiction, but as we learned on today's episode of DT Daily, all these things may soon be reality.
Posted By Brie Barbee
murray thom of d wave talks quantum computing on dt daily poster for 5968021405001
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: D-Wave wants to help developers make the leap into quantum computing

If you are curious about quantum computing but don't know where to start, you're not alone. D-Wave has a platform for people to learn quantum computing, and the company's Murray Thom appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about it.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt live nerf int poster for 5969082344001
Digital Trends Live

Nerf product designer has his sights set on upcoming ‘Overwatch’ collaboration

Nerf has a new line of Overwatch tie-in guns coming out in 2019, and Product Design Manager Jae Yoo appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the collaboration, and how he comes up with designs.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
stablecoin int dt live poster for 5969577049001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Stablecoin expert discusses all things cryptocurrency

The CEO of Pareto Network, Eric Lamison-White, talked about all thing cryptocurrency on today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also discussed what a Stablecoin is and what the future holds for Bitcoin.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
microsoft-xiaoice
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: PlayStation 5 rumors, Kroger food robots, and the future of A.I.

Today on DT Daily, Greg Nibler discussed noteworthy headlines from PlayStation rumors to artificial intelligence. We also sat down with Eric Lamison-White, CEO of Blockchain Development Co., to discuss his Stablecoin patent.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 11 21 18 episode 22 2 poster for 5970087631001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy S10 rumors and a Thanksgiving recipe

On episode 22 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison have plated the tastiest news stories from the world of tech. On the menu this time: Galaxy S10 rumors, a Thanksgiving recipe, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live patrick mckee interview cooking demo header
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Chef Patrick McKee talks fine dining, details green bean side dish

Executive chef Patrick McKee has seen his fair share of kitchens. In today's installment of Digital Trends Live, he talks about how he got into the business and outlines how to make one of his favorite side dishes of all time.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt live dae interview poster for 5971783362001
Digital Trends Live

Musician Reazon made an animated video using Pro Tools

Musician Reazon, whose new project is called DAE, appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about the group's music video for Where We're Going (made using Pro Tools), his musical philosophy, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live andrew yang interview yangsf20182 1200x680
Digital Trends Live

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks A.I. and a universal payout

We sat down with 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang on Digital Trends Live to talk about artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the introduction of a universal payout.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt daily timbers int poster for 5969076328001
Digital Trends Live

Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin reveals his secrets to staying fit

Digital Trends Live stopped by Providence Park to talk to Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin, who talked about fitness tracking, the Timbers' passionate fans, and how he almost quit soccer for basketball.
Posted By Will Nicol
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: NASA landing, gene-edited babies, and cloud-connected notebooks

On Tuesday's DT Live, host Greg Nibler talked about gene-edited babies, 5G, and LG's patent for a 16-camera smartphone. We also interviewed presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rocketbook founders Joe Lemay and Jack Epstein.
Posted By Brie Barbee
jake epstein joe lemay interview rocketbook
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Rocketbook creators see their erasable notebook soar

On Digital Trends Live, we talked with the founders of Rocketbook, Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay, about how they came up the product, what it was like to be on Shark Tank, and what the future holds for their smart erasable notebooks.
Posted By Kailla Coomes