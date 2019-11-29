Digital Trends Live

Reel News: Daniel Isn’t Real, In Fabric, The Aeronauts

By

Welcome to Reel News, where Erin Keeney and Riley Winn break down the upcoming box office releases, and tell you what’s going to be worth your money at theaters. This week we take a look at Daniel Isn’t Real, In Fabric, and The Aeronauts.

First up is Daniel Isn’t Real, the story of Luke, an awkward college freshman who is revisited by Daniel, the imaginary friend he created as a child in order to cope with trauma in his home. While at first Daniel seems helpful, his manic, charismatic energy soon pushes Luke to the brink of insanity. The film stars Miles Robbins (son of actors Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon) as Luke, and Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver) as Daniel. “I hope this films opens more conversations about mental illness and PTSD, and seeking help,” says Keeney, noting the timely nature of the film’s message. “I think it could spark some important discussions.” Daniel Isn’t Real opens on December 6.

In Fabric is the latest movie from acclaimed horror director Peter Strickland, and is being released by the indie studio A24, known for Moonlight, Lady Bird, and The Farewell. The story is about a lonely woman who buys a dress from a mysterious shop attendant who promises the dress will change her life. “Well, it does, but not in the way you might think,” says Winn. The dress unleashes an evil curse and threatens everyone who comes in contact with it. As the dress is passed from person to person, devastation follows. As Keeney puts it: “It’s like a nightmarish Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants! I’m intrigued.” In Fabric comes to theaters December 6.

Finally we have The Aeronauts, the story of a determined scientist and a headstrong young window who take to the skies on a life-changing balloon expedition. This film takes us back to Victorian England, and is the story of a pioneering meteorologist who wants to prove that meteorology is more than just “a fad.” He teams up with a daredevil balloon pilot and they set out on a history-making journey. Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne and Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones co-star, “five years after their stellar performances in The Theory of Everything,” says Keeney. Shot with spectacular practical and digital effects, the stakes are high in this film, with actual balloons flying as high as 8,000 feet. Keeney says, “I’m excited to see this one on the big screen.” The Aeronauts opens December 6.

If you’re looking to see a movie this weekend, Winn says, “make it Knives Out.”

Editors' Recommendations

With Verizon Fios, you get Disney+, YouTube TV, and more, on them for Black Friday

verizon fios disney plus youtube tv black friday deals 181058 techgathering 1280 thumb10102018 1280x720

The Apple TV 4K is on sale for Black Friday, but you’ll need to act fast

apple tv 4k review press

Sonos Beam, Playbar, Playbase, and more discounted by 20% for Black Friday

Sonos Pandora

Learn how to get a new smartphone for $0 with AT&T’s Black Friday special offer

att smartphone for 0 black friday special offer iphone xr review app store 768x768

Reel News: Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, and Doctor Sleep

reel news episode 7 1148604205779160 ldm3e7yzdbsxojqtkdnm height640

Digital Trends Live: HoloLens 2 and Stadia available, James Dean is back

episode 251 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Death Stranding, Disney+ review, and wooden cartoons

Digital Trends Live: #boycottuber, MIT’s mini cheetah robots, SpaceX launch