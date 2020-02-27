Digital Trends Live

Reel News: The Invisible Man, Wendy, Guns Akimbo

Welcome to Reel News, our column that looks at what’s coming out at the box office, and what’s worth your money this weekend. This week, we take a look at The Invisible Man, Wendy, and Guns Akimbo.

First up, we have The Invisible Man, based on the classic H.G. Wells novel. The movie follows a woman whose abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune. But she begins to wonder if his death was a hoax, and then becomes convinced her supposedly dead former husband is haunting her. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars. Keeney says “she has totally perfected the ‘strong woman caught in a nightmare’ role.” The is the latest film version of the classic story, and is directed by Leigh Whannell, who also wrote the screenplay. Whannell is the screenwriter behind the Saw and Insidious franchises, and is known for his many collaborations with director James Wan. The Invisible Man hits theaters February 28.

Next up, we have the beloved story of Peter Pan totally reimagined in Wendy. The movie follows Pan’s friend Wendy and her brothers, who take a train to a mysterious island where aging and time have become unglued. Children are under the guidance of a mythical underwater creature they call “Mother,” and they are forced to fight to protect her and keep their youth. Keeney says: “As long as they keep imagination and hope alive, they will never grow old!” The film stars Devin France as Wendy, and is directed by Benh Zeitlen (Beasts of the Southern Wild). Winn says: “I’m really excited for this movie. I’m a big fan of when Hollywood does spinoffs or backstories to classic tales.” Wendy flies into theaters on February 28.

Finally, we take a look at Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving. Set in the not-too-distant future, it follows Miles, a nerdy, bland video game developer who wakes up one day with guns bolted to his hands and is forced to take part in a popular online fight club. Winn notes: “It feels like Deadpool meets the Hunger Games!” Keeneys adds that “this is a dark comedy, but there is a lot of bloody violence, and a lot of gore, so keep that in mind.” Guns Akimbo blazes into theaters February 28.

“If you’re going to see one movie this weekend,” Winn says, “make it The Invisible Man.”

