Reel News: Reviews for the films Jojo Rabbit, Jexi, and Parasite

Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further. Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment, where they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend and tell you if if anything at the box office is worth your hard-earned dollars. This week, we take a look at Jojo Rabbit, Jexi, and Parasite.

Jojo Rabbit – opens in select theaters October 18th

Jojo Rabbit, the new film by Taika Waititi, takes place during World War II and focuses around a young German boy named Jojo, who dreams of becoming a Nazi and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. When Jojo learns his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic, things get complicated. Both a satire of dictatorships and a heartfelt coming-of-age story, Jojo Rabbit boasts an all-star cast including Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johanssen, Rebel Wilson, and Waititi himself — as Hitler. Audiences and critics have been divided, but soon you will be able to decide for yourself. Jojo Rabbit opens in select theaters on October 18. Get tickets now.

Jexi – opens nationwide October 11th

Next, we have the comedy Jexi, the story of a down-on-his-luck clickbait listicle writer named Phil (Adam Devine) who’s addicted to his cell phone. After his new phone’s A.I. (named “Jexi”) becomes obsessed with him, Phil’s life is thrown into chaos. From the writers of The Hangover, Jexi is a cautionary tale about when you love your phone more than anything else in life. It also stars Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Michael Pena, and Wanda Sykes, “If you see one movie this weekend, it has to be Jexi,” says Winn. Jexi opens nationwide October 11. Get tickets now.

Parasite – Opens in select theaters October 11th

Last up, we have Parasite, a dark and twisted comedy about class conflict and greed. It’s a story about two families who clash, one rich and one poor. Tapping back into the same class struggle issues he so deftly explored in Snowpiercer, director Bong Joon Ho brings us this action-horror thriller that earned the Korean filmmaker the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Parasite opens October 11. Get tickets now.

