Reel News: The Kill Team, Terminator: Dark Fate, Motherless Brooklyn

Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further! Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment, as they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend, and tell you if anything will be worth your money at the box office. This week we take a look at The Kill Team, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Motherless Brooklyn.

Based on a true story, The Kill Team centers on a small U.S. infantry team in Afghanistan who executed a number of Afghan civilians and then attempted to cover their tracks. Director Dan Krauss, who also directed an award-winning documentary about the subject in 2013, calls this film “timely,” and “unrelentingly authentic.” Winn notes that he thinks The Kill Team will “give us a different look into the military. It will be a shocking movie, but good nonetheless.” Keeney says: “It’s a rude awakening, but a necessary one. I’m the daughter of a war veteran, and I’m going to be seeing this one for sure.” If you’re going to see one movie this weekend, Riley says, see The Kill Team. The Kill Team opens in select theaters on October 25.

Next up is a return to the Terminator universe with Terminator: Dark Fate, featuring some familiar faces as returning characters. It picks up where James Cameron left off with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and features Sarah Conner joining forces with a terminator/human hybrid to protect a young girl from a new, high-tech terminator. Edward Furlong returns as John Connor, as well. Keeney says: “It’s exciting to see Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Conner [after 28 years], and her life experience only makes Sarah Conner that much better.” Winn agrees, noting: “I’m excited to see this film because James Cameron is back as the producer.” While this is the sixth film in the franchise, it’s the first once since T2 that Cameron has had direct involvement with. Terminator: Dark Fate opens nationwide on November 1s.

Finally, we have Edward Norton’s new film Motherless Brooklyn, which takes us back to the 1950s to follow a lonely private detective living with Tourette’s ayndrome. Norton plays the main character, on a mission to solve the murder of his only friend (and mentor), played by Bruce Willis. Keeney says, “Norton wrote, directed, produced, and stars in this project that’s been 20 years in the making.” The film is adapted from a 1999 book by Jonathan Lethem. “I’m excited for this film because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie where the main character has Tourette’s … and [Norton’s] portrayal of the symptoms of that disease will intrigue moviegoers,” Winn said. The film also stars Willem Defoe, and Alec Baldwin. Motherless Brooklyn opens nationwide on November 1.

