Reel News: Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, and Doctor Sleep

Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further! Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment, as they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend to tell you if anything will be worth your money at the box office. This week, we take a look at Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, and Doctor Sleep.

First up, we have Ford v Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Based on one of the most famous racing rivalries in history, the two stars play colorful racing icons of the 1960s who team up with the Ford Motor Company to beat the Enzo Ferrari at Le Mans, the oldest endurance sports car race in the world. Keeney notes that Damon goes for accuracy in his performance: “The 10-gallon hat, the thick accent, the mannerisms” are all on display. James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan) directs, and everything was shot on camera — no CGI was used. Ford v Ferrari opens nationwide on November 15.

Honey Boy, the screenwriting debut of Shia Labeouf, is the semiautobiographical tale of 12-year-old Otis, a child actor struggling to reconcile with his abusive father. Labeouf plays his own father in the film, and it “is a raw and unpolished look at Shia’s relationship with his dad,” says Keeney. “It’s sort of an exorcism for him, and very freeing to get his story out there,” she adds. Winn notes: “I’m excited to see this movie because of how raw and emotional it’s going to be.” Honey Boy opens in select theaters this weekend.

Finally, there’s Doctor Sleep, the sequel to the horror classic The Shining. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown-up Danny Torance, who attempts to build a normal life in the shadow of the traumatizing events of the first film. Keeney says, “There are a lot of emotional twists and turns,” and some critics are saying it’s the best Stephen King film since The Shawshank Redemption. “I’m excited to see Doctor Sleep because of how much detail went into the film,” says Winn. “Stanley Kubrick’s estate left behind blueprints for re-creating the sets, and it shows.” Doctor Sleep opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.

Riley wraps up this week’s segment by saying “if you’re going to see one movie this weekend, make it Midway.”

