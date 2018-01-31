Cisco warns users about serious vulnerability in WebVPN software

Ghost in the VPN

Seems like someone discovers a new bug or virus or exploit in our tech infrastructure just about every other day, and sure enough, internet equipment make Cisco has just posted a warning about a new vulnerability in their Virtual Private Network (VPN) software. The latest internet faux pas is called the Cisco VPN Bug.

Cisco says a flaw in their Adaptive Security Appliance, which is part of their WebVPN software, could allow a hacker to get full access and control of a system if the attacker can force a reload of the software bits that includes malicious code they’ve added in. Once activated, they can control the affected machine and gain access to the network it’s on. So far, it doesn’t appear hackers have exploited the flaw.

But, the flaw has rated a “10 out of 10” on the threat scale and Cisco calls it a critical problem. See what machines are vulnerable and how to patch up your system.

One for the aged

Hook-up app Tinder is on the losing side of an age discrimination appeal in California. According to Tech Crunch, an appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling on a lawsuit by a man who sued Tinder over pricing – and age.

The man filed the suit when he had to pay $19.99 a month because he’s over 30 years old. If you’re under $30, Tinder only charges $9.99. Why? Tinder co-founder Sean Rad – who is just barely over 30 himself – said that they wanted to “provide a discount for our younger users.” The court wasn’t buying it, and in their conclusion, said they decided to “swipe left, and reverse” the lower court’s ruling. Really, they said that.

Music of the (damp) Spheres

Apple’s swanky new Apple Park/Spaceship campus may be getting all the press lately, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos isn’t about to let Tim Cook and company hog the entire spotlight. As such, Amazon has unveiled the Amazon Spheres, an enclosed biodome-like structure in downtown Seattle that houses what is essentially a small rainforest, because, as you can imagine, it never seems to rain in the forests around Seattle…

DT’s Jenny McGrath took a closer look at the impressive facility, which is just a few steps away from Amazon’s other shiny new toy, the cashierless Amazon Go store, where you walk in, grab a snack and walk out; your receipt is in your email. Anyway, the Spheres feature 25,000 plants, some growing from specialized pockets in a “living wall,” as well as sharing space with some freshwater animals, a river, waterfalls, and eventually, a bar and restaurant.

Amazon says they are hoping the Spheres will help employees find a creative spark, although we can’t help wonder if they’ll be better at making employees think about planning trips to an actual rainforest to escape Seattle’s somewhat infamous months of grey and rainy fall-winter-and-spring weather. Maybe that’s what the bar is for.

We’ve got more news on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, and be sure to tune in to this week’s DT podcasts: Trends with Benefits (general tech shenanigans) on Thursdays, and Between the Streams (movie and TV topics) every Friday.