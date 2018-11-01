Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: New cars, Apple’s next generation, and the A.I. apocalypse

Will Nicol
By

On Wednesday’s episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler and special guest/IT wizard Marie Pardo-Garber spent Halloween morning furiously tearing into the news of the day. The biggest story was Apple’s slate of new releases, announced at an event in New York City yesterday. As expected, Apple announced new models of the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. We’ve been following the rumors about these devices, and they mostly proved correct. The new iPad is eschewing a fingerprint scanner in favor of Face ID, and the new MacBook Air is stripping away the bezels, part of the ongoing effort across the tech world to wipe them out once and for all.

Samsung and Huawei had their own phone news, revealing that, per the rumors, foldable phones are on the way. Meanwhile, LG is keeping mum about whether or not it is working on a foldable phone, but leaks suggest that the company will be jumping into the foldable fray as well. Keep an eye out for reveals at CES 2019.

DT automotive expert Ronan Glon called in from France to discuss some exciting news from the world of cars, including the fabulously fancy McLaren Speedtail, a limited-edition speedster that will make car lovers weep. Ronan also talked about the 2019 Porsche Panamera, a similarly powerful and beautiful sports car.

The Halloween episode took a somewhat spooky turn later when DT’s emerging tech editor, Drew Prindle, joined the show to talk to Charles J. Simon about his new book Will Computers Revolt?, which examines the question of what will happen when (not if) artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence. It’s a terrifying scenario, but one society needs to be thinking about. Simon is a software expert with a long history studying artificial intelligence, and his insights into artificial general intelligence (AGI) are fascinating. He examines four different scenarios — some optimistic, others not nearly so much.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
apple 29 dtd06252018
DT Daily

Why are some monitor makers using 4K panels in lower resolution models?

German site claims some monitor makers are down-rezzing 4K monitor panels, Apple may debut upgraded AirPods, we have some design idea changes for the next iPhones.
Posted By Bill Roberson
live dt topics text color full bg
DT Daily

DT Live

Posted By Jake Rossman
dt daily 10 23 quinn slocum interview poster for 5852489778001
Social Media

Superstar influencer Quinn Slocum talks building brands and living well

If you want to become an influencer, but aren't sure how to start, why not take a few pointers from Instagram success story Quinn Slocum? In this DT Daily, we talk to him about his career, his tips for Instagram fame, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
episode 1 smart glasses
DT Daily

Revamped ‘DT Daily’ goes bicoastal with the latest tech talk

'DT Daily' kicked off its first live broadcast from our new studios in Portland and New York with the latest news from Elon Musk's Boring Company, and a look at some of the newest phones to hit the market in the last few months.
Posted By Brie Barbee
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily 10 25 episode 3 5 poster for 5853427630001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Macbook leaks, ‘Red Dead’ reviews, and a swanky PS4 controller

On the latest DT Daily, we talk about the latest stories from the world of tech, including leaks about the new Macbooks, the glowing reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily duncan ironmonger interview 12e8109429fa909fd24dd6d1d775f295
DT Daily

DT Daily: Scuf Gaming reinvents controllers with paddles, new features

Scuf Gaming CEO Duncan Ironmonger saw a discrepancy in the controllers that gamers were using compared to the games they were playing, and decided to take matters into his own hands by creating customizable gaming controllers.
Posted By Brie Barbee
DT Daily

DT Daily: Former Nike shoe designer finds community in coffee

Greg Nibler sat down with Ian Williams, founder of the Portland-based sneaker cafe Deadstock Coffee on this iteration of DT Daily to talk shoe design and basketball player Lebron James' supposed favorite drink.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 10 26 18 episode 4 poster for 5853966957001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, a new Friday the 13th movie, and more

On the fourth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler explored the biggest stories in the world of tech, including rumors about Samsung's foldable phone, Lebron James' new Friday the 13th movie, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to photograph ghosts julie rieger crabman color circled
DT Daily

How to photograph ghosts — get an iPhone (Samsung cameras won’t work)

Julie Rieger is president, chief data strategist, and head of media at 20th Century Fox, where she’s worked on films like Avatar, Deadpool, and the Fault in Our Stars. She’s also an avid ghost photographer – in fact, she wrote the…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
dt daily 10 29 18 episode 5 4 poster for 5854888647001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New Apple gadgets, TwitchCon memories, the dangers of Instagram

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories from the world of tech. Among the highlights were rumors about Apple's upcoming products and a sad tale of an Instagram post gone wrong.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily comedian michael lenoci interview
DT Daily

Comedian Michael Lenoci talks Carnegie Hall and his podcast, ‘Guys Night Out’

Today on 'DT Daily,' host Greg Nibler chatted with comedian Michael Lenoci about his current podcast, how it felt to perform at Carnegie Hall, and where you can see him perform in-person.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
cedric hudson intervew dt daily
DT Daily

DT Daily: We talk technology and culture with shoe designer Cedric Hudson

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler sat down with Cedric Hudson, senior apparel designer at Adidas, to talk about how music and culture influence design ideas and how technology is an important (albeit not the only) part of the process.
Posted By Brie Barbee