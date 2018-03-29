DT Daily: What’s ‘Next’ for No Man’s Sky’s big universe?

Share

If you’ve stuck around the vast universe of the multiplayer game No Man’s Sky, you’re about to get an upgrade. Hello Games says they’ve been hard at work on a huge update to the game, which will be called No Man’s Sky: Next. Details are a bit hard to come by except for some screenshots from Hello Games, but the update is set to drop later this year, and that will also include a full release for the Xbox One X console.

So far, the game has only been available for PCs and the Playstation 4, but obviously, Hello Games would like to expand their universe to other platforms. No Man’s Sky got off to a bumpy start when it was first released back in August of 2016, bit since then, numerous upgrades have made players much happier while firming up gameplay. Hello Games says the update will also bring HDR and 4K support, so get ready for an even prettier universe.

Please, don’t make us use a stylus

Retro technology seems to be a thing these days, with HMD/Nokia bringing back the 3310 candy bar phone with some modern upgrades, and TCL showing some love for Blackberry fans with their new line of tiny keyboarded smartphones. It looks like TCL is at it again, this time with the Palm brand.

The team over at Android Police say sources tell them TCL is set to revive the Palm brand with a device set to be released through Verizon later this year. Smartphones pretty much wiped out Palm years ago, so while details on what the new Palm device will be are essentially unknown at this point, we’d gamble it’ll be an Android smartphone of some sort. Still got your old Palm Pilot? Who knows, maybe there will be some fun emulation software included so you can relive those early days of mobile tech. Or not.

At one time it was funny, now it isn’t

Malware and ransomeware are back in the news today, with the Seattle Times saying aircraft maker Boeing has just been hit hard by the WannaCry virus. Boeing says that’s not the case and that only a small number of PCs were affected. Whatever the case may be, ransomeware and malware in general is practically as old as computing, with hacking – usually in the name or research – going back to the earliest days of computing in the 1940s.

Basically, as long as there’s been computer code, people have been messing with it to see what kind of nasty tricks they can make it do. DT’s Jon Martindale has taken a long and wide view of the history of malware, from the earliest examples from the early days of the internet to the latest examples with the potential to bring cities – or aircraft makers – to a grinding halt.

From the Creeper virus to Stuxnet to MyDoom, Martindale talked to several top names in the anti-virus industry, and shows how the attacks take place – and what you can do to keep your tech safe. Check out his in-depth report.

