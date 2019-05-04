Share

As the standard MacBook has gotten slimmer and lighter, the MacBook Air — once the gold standard for super-slim laptops — doesn’t seem to have gotten a lot of love in recent years. The second generation Air was originally released in 2010, and although it got some hardware upgrades over the years, it wasn’t until 2018 that Apple finally released a new third-gen refresh of its featherweight MacBook — which happens to be on sale right now.

That’s why some were surprised, but not necessarily displeased, to see the new MacBook Air drop after some had assumed the line would be abandoned. The 2018 Air came with a price tag of $1,200, though, which wasn’t the best value — especially considering that there’s a sea of competition out there today. Thankfully, the 2018 MacBook Air is now on sale for a very nice discount that lets shoppers grab it for less than a grand. If you love the super-slim profile, light weight, and sleek looks of the Air but have been waiting for a deal to drop, read on.

The 2018 MacBook Air doesn’t reinvent the wheel. For Apple heads, though, that’s hardly a bad thing, and the third-gen update has everything we liked about the older models: It has a crisp 2,560 × 1,600 resolution Retina display, a sturdy yet lightweight aluminum body, and a highly polished overall build quality (as you’d expect from Apple). The display might not be as bright as that of the Pro, but it’s still crisp and color-accurate. The price tag isn’t as steep as the Pro’s, either, and at 13 inches, the new MacBook Air arguably strikes the perfect balance between utility and portability.

The 2018 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage is on sale right now for a $250 discount which slices the normal $1,200 price down to just $950 on Amazon. We saw a similar deal on Best Buy pop up in early April, but if (like many people) you do most of your online shopping on Amazon, then now’s your chance to score this premium Apple laptop for less than a grand. All three colors — silver, space gray, and gold — are available at this sale price, and if you want more storage, the 256GB model can be yours for $1,150.

