If you are looking for deals on a new MacBook Pro, Amazon is a great place to start. The retail giant dropped the entry-level MacBook Pro back to its best price with a $99 price cut. But if you need bigger storage capacity, you can get our recommended MacBook Pro 13 model for $95 less. Grab these chances to save on a professional-level Apple machine. With analysts scrapping their prediction of a Mac event this October, there are fewer chances of bigger MacBook Pro discounts until Black Friday sales.

Usually $1,299, the base model of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to $1,200 on Amazon. The 256GB laptop is also marked down from $1,499 to $1,404. An additional $50 discount can also be added to either deals when you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card.

MacBook Pro 13 Deals

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 1.4GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB — $99 Off

— $99 Off 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 1.4GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB –$95 Off

The latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a highly portable workhorse that can handle more demanding tasks. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM work together to deliver up to 3.9GHz of Turbo Boost speed. That is enough power to run software that creatives usually use, including Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X.

Another reason why creative professionals choose the Apple MacBook Pro is its display. The 2019 MacBook Pro 13 has the same fantastic display that visual artists are drawn to. It features a bright LED-backlit screen that has high color accuracy to better meet the needs of graphic designers and photographers. Plus, it offers the best speakers we have heard in a 13-inch notebook.

When you invest in a new MacBook Pro, you get a capable laptop that can keep up with your grind. These premium machines can run for up to 10 years with gentle use, and will receive support from Apple for several years. Jump on these Apple deals now to save up to $99 on the MacBook Pro 13. Place your order on Amazon now while these MacBook discounts are live.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



