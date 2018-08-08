Digital Trends
Deals

This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Jacob Kienlen
By
the best tv deals for prime day 2018 will have you watching shows in style tcl 40s305

If you’re in the market for a new TV, there are a few things you are probably considering: Price, size, and how well it’s going to fit in whatever space you are putting it in. Everyone wants the biggest TV possible, but more often than not, it’s rather impractical to stuff a 70-inch TV into smaller spaces. If you’re looking for a television for your bedroom, office, or den where space is already limited, then you don’t want to go much bigger than 40 inches. Lucky for you, this 40-inch TCL Roku smart TV has been discounted to the frighteningly low price of $200 on Amazon.

The most interesting feature of this TCL TV is its smart functionality. With the easy-to-use Roku interface built in, you can navigate streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more without having to connect your laptop or cast directly from your phone. The Roku remote comes included in that $200 price and offers a user-friendly button system that allows you to hop between different channels and streaming services at the click of a button. If the smart functionality isn’t enough for you, it also comes with three HDMI inputs, one USB input, and a headphone jack so you can enjoy audio without disturbing those around you.

This particular model is normally priced at $290, and with a significant $90 price cut, this is one of the most affordable smart televisions we’ve seen on Amazon to date. Whether you’re looking for a TV for your living room or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren’t going to find a lower price than $200.  TCL is a trusted brand with thousands of positive reviews to back it up and has the added bonus of being backed by Amazon. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can have this glorious 40-inch smart TV shipped directly to your home with two-day shipping all of us have come to know and love. And at the price of only $200, you may find yourself wanting to buy one for every single room in your house.

$200 | Amazon

Looking for more cool stuff? Find TV deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018
Up Next

Moto Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: Which flagship is more worthy?
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here’s how to mirror your smartphone or tablet onto your TV

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow casting of anything on your mobile device to your TV. If you're wondering how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger screen, we've got an in-depth guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Persona 5 deal
Deals

The stylish and crazy fun ‘Persona 5’ for the PS4 is now just $30

If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun games. You're in luck, however, as this crazy, stylish, and addictive RPG is now available for just…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We've rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the 8 best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire
Deals

REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

As we reach some of the last hurrahs on summer, REI is offering steep discounts on its entire REI Outlet inventory. From now until August 13, you can save up to 70 percent on backpacks, tents, jackets and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP slices prices on laptops for its huge back to school sale

HP is slashing prices on laptops, desktops, and printers for their annual back to school sale. From now until Saturday, August 11, you can pick up a laptop for less than half it's retail price. Take a look for yourself.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best affordable Samsung phone deals available now

Looking for a new Android phone? Samsung makes some of our favorites, but you don't have to shell out a fortune for a Galaxy device. Check out our roundup of the best afffordable Samsung phones available right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen