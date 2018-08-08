This 40-inch Roku smart TV is only $200 on Amazon right now

Share

If you’re in the market for a new TV, there are a few things you are probably considering: Price, size, and how well it’s going to fit in whatever space you are putting it in. Everyone wants the biggest TV possible, but more often than not, it’s rather impractical to stuff a 70-inch TV into smaller spaces. If you’re looking for a television for your bedroom, office, or den where space is already limited, then you don’t want to go much bigger than 40 inches. Lucky for you, this 40-inch TCL Roku smart TV has been discounted to the frighteningly low price of $200 on Amazon.

The most interesting feature of this TCL TV is its smart functionality. With the easy-to-use Roku interface built in, you can navigate streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more without having to connect your laptop or cast directly from your phone. The Roku remote comes included in that $200 price and offers a user-friendly button system that allows you to hop between different channels and streaming services at the click of a button. If the smart functionality isn’t enough for you, it also comes with three HDMI inputs, one USB input, and a headphone jack so you can enjoy audio without disturbing those around you.

This particular model is normally priced at $290, and with a significant $90 price cut, this is one of the most affordable smart televisions we’ve seen on Amazon to date. Whether you’re looking for a TV for your living room or a smaller option for other rooms in your home, you aren’t going to find a lower price than $200. TCL is a trusted brand with thousands of positive reviews to back it up and has the added bonus of being backed by Amazon. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can have this glorious 40-inch smart TV shipped directly to your home with two-day shipping all of us have come to know and love. And at the price of only $200, you may find yourself wanting to buy one for every single room in your house.

