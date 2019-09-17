You won’t find a better deal on a 50-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

The Samsung NU6900 isn’t a budget 4K TV. Far from it, in fact. Launched in 2018, it sits in the middle of the firm’s lineup, delivering an all-round fantastic viewing experience for anyone who’s after a sizable high-resolution television that costs less than $1,000. Right now, Walmart has it on sale for a less than a third of that. Usually $600, it’s selling the 50-inch model for just $330 — a total discount of $270. That’s Vizio pricing for a Samsung.

Having spent a considerable amount of time with the 50-inch Samsung NU6900 we’d recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable 4K TV — and that’s when it’s not on sale. At $330, it’s an absolute must-have, bundling all the core features you’d find on any 4K TV worthy of the name, including a UHD Upscale Engine for transforming HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR, and Samsung’s Tizen OS smart software.

Being a $600 model from a big brand manufacturer like Samsung and not a $300 one from a budget maker like Vizio, the Samsung NU6900 comes out on top in every way. It’s smoother when it comes to rendering the aforementioned HD material into 4K Ultra HD, the smart software feels a lot more fluid (although the Vizio supports more streaming services to boot), and the 4K Ultra HD screen itself is sharper and more color-accurate.

Even though the selection isn’t as broad as for a television that runs Android TV or has Chromecast baked in, as is often the case with high-end Sony and lower-end Vizio models, Tizen OS is home to all of the leading on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, and Netflix. There aren’t a whole lot of livestreaming services available, though, so cord-cutters will need to hook up either a set-top box or a streaming stick.

Still, for the average Joe or Jill looking for a fantastic 4K TV from a reliable manufacturer that’s bound to stand the test of time (Samsung models have been known to last for a decade, if not more), you can’t go wrong with the 50-inch Samsung NU6900. It’s the ideal companion for binge-watching the latest must-see series on Netflix over a weekend and keeping up with the latest acts on America’s Got Talent with the entire family on a Tuesday night.

If you’re after something with a little more presence than the 50-inch Samsung NU6900, there are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now. The highlights include a 65-inch LG 4K TV and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100 — the latter of which just so happens to be one of the most incredible offers we’ve seen as of late, so if your budget can stretch that far, look no further.

