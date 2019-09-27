If you are looking to upgrade to a 4K UHD TV without breaking the bank, the latest 55-inch TCL 6-Series is a great option. It is the newer and smaller version of our pick for the best budget TV in 2019. And, although it has just been released, this model is already discounted by $88 on Amazon. Jump on this chance to save on a brand-new Roku smart TV.

The 55-inch TCL 6-series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku smart TV is originally listed at $688. Amazon’s discount drops it to $600. You can even get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now while this deal is live. Complete your home theater with these soundbar discounts we recently featured.

Get your favorite content all in one spot every time you turn on the TCL 6-series 4K smart TV. It comes with the Roku OS, which features an interface that just about anyone can figure out. The home screen displays your streaming services and connected devices such as game consoles, cable boxes, and Blu-ray players. This makes it simple to find the next movie to watch or TV show to binge on.

With the TCL 6-series 4K TV, you can enjoy the best content on Netfix, Hulu, and other popular streaming services the way the are meant to be seen – in 4K ultra HD. TCL combines Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) imaging with QLED technology to deliver premium picture quality. This 4K TV also has smart upscaling capabilities. This optimizes clarity and detail of lower-resolution videos such as sporting events and older movies.

The TCL 6-series 4K UHD TV also helps improve your gaming experience by automatically switching to Auto Game Mode when it detects a video game being played. TCL claims it offers the smoothest action, lowest latency, and best picture settings for gaming. This feature is the reason why it is the official TV of Call of Duty.

Amazon lets you get the 55-inch TCL 6-series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku smart TV today for $600 instead of its listed price of $688. Place your order now to save on a 4K TV model that has just been released.

Learn everything you need to know before and after purchasing a TV by checking our ultimate TV buying guide. Also, you can visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

