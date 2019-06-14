You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV than this

Share

Another day, another fantastic deal on a 4K TV. This time, we’re looking at a 55-inch LG 6-Series, which has had its price hacked from $500 down to $350. If that’s still a tad too steep, however, you can stretch the cost over twelve months, at $35 per month.

So, what’s so good about the 55-inch LG 4K TV on offer? Well, aside from the fact it bundles a crisp 4K screen with a wide viewing angle, it’s armed with a number of intuitive features that are perfect for both regular users and hobbyists alike.

Just like the rest of the firm’s 4K TV models, the 6-Series is equipped with a 4K upscaler, which takes standard HD and full HD content and spins it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR for sprucing up dull, low light scenes.

You’d think that neither of those features would come in use, but they both do: The former is triggered when viewing anything that wasn’t shot in 4K, including Game of Thrones, while the latter is activated during supported movies and TV shows.

That bodes the question: How do you tap into 4K content on the television? It couldn’t be more straightforward. The TV comes with LG’s webOS smart software on board, which provides instant access to leading streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

There’s no shortage of 4K content.

When selecting a TV, design is just as important as function. After all, it’s going to become something of a permanent fixture, so you don’t want it to be an eyesore. Fortunately, the 55-inch LG 6-Series won’t; it’s razor thin with a slender bezel that looks fantastic both on a wall and off.

