This 55-inch LG 4K TV is an absolute steal at this ridiculously low price

You don’t have to spend big to own a feature-rich 4K TV that’s bound to stand the test of time. Just take a look at the 55-inch LG UM6910PUC. Now on sale for only $350 (down $100), the television has all the smarts you could ever need and a stunning 4K Ultra HD screen to match — and it comes from a big-brand manufacturer with a proven record for reliability, no less.

Seriously, a lot of fantastic deals come across our desk, but rarely do we see a 55-inch 4K TV from a brand as reputable as LG on sale for a mere $350. Plus, if you need a helping hand while you save for Christmas, Walmart is offering its customers the option to split the cost over a 12-month period, coming out to a much more manageable $35 per month, including sales tax.

The LG UM6910PUC is equipped with all the features you expect to find on a 4K TV, ranging from a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR for squeezing additional detail out of what’s on the screen, and smart software for instant access to all the leading streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Obviously, at $350 you aren’t going to be getting all of the fancy features that come with a higher-end model, like Google Assistant. But if you’re looking for a basic television that has all the features the average customer would need and comes from a manufacturer that’s renowned for churning out long-lasting TVs, then look no further than the 55-inch LG UM6910PUC.

While a 55-inch screen should be perfect for most convenience viewers, those with a little more space to fill will likely be looking for something a bit larger. If that’s the case for you, take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 65-inch LG NanoCell for $1,000, a 70-inch Vizio for $700, and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100.

But if what you’re after is a modest-sized 4K TV for watching the latest must-see Netflix show after work, you really can’t go wrong with the 55-inch LG UM6910PUC — even more so when it’s on sale for $100 off. So what are you waiting for? Grab your credit card, head over to Walmart’s website, and start punching in the long card number. You won’t be disappointed.

