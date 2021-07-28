OLED TVs too expensive? Try these 4K TV deals instead

When you’re upgrading your home theater setup, OLED TVs are highly recommended. However, these TVs are on the expensive side, so you might want to take a look at 4K TV deals for cheaper alternatives. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be settling for basic displays though, as discounts offered by retailers such as Walmart TV deals will make sure that you still get a head-turning TV in your living room without spending thousands of dollars.

Walmart is currently offering significant discounts on a pair of 4K TVs that will look amazing in any living room. You can buy a 55-inch LG 4K LED TV at $153 off, bringing its price down to $447 from its original price of $600, and a 55-inch TCL 4K QLED TV at $170 off, lowering its price to $530 from its original price of $700.

The LG 55UP7000PUA features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for realistic colors and clear details, with a quad-core processor that upscales content to maximize your upgraded screen. This 4k TV uses an LED backlight and HDR technology, which makes images more vibrant and lifelike for a more immersive viewing experience.

If you’re planning to use the 4K TV for gaming, you won’t experience input lag so you can see the action in real time, which might be the edge that you need to finally defeat that boss fight or to win in an online multiplayer match. For sports enthusiasts, the LG 55UP7000PUA also comes with the Sports Alert feature, which keeps you up to date on your favorite team’s games across all the major leagues.

Brighten up your living room with the LG 55UP7000PUA, and enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K quality. This 55-inch LG 4K LED TV is available from Walmart with a $153 discount, lowering its price to $447 from its original price of $600. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for an OLED TV alternative, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your LG 55UP7000PUA.

The TCL 55S531 is also equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, but with QLED display technology. When comparing OLED and QLED, QLED TVs have the advantage in terms of brightness, price-to-size ratio, and lifespan. There’s also no chance for screen burn-in, which is something to think about if you’ll be using the TV for playing the same video game or watching the same programs almost exclusively.

This TCL TV is powered by the Roku smart TV platform, giving you access to virtually unlimited content across your favorite streaming services. There’s also Auto Game Mode, which engages automatically upon detecting a compatible video game console for the lowest latency and optimized settings for gaming.

If an OLED TV is too expensive, then you might want to try a QLED TV. Check out Walmart’s $170 discount for the TCL 55S531, which brings the 55-inch 4K QLED TV’s price down to just $530 from its original price of $700. The deal may suddenly disappear, so if you think the TCL 55S531 is the perfect addition to your living room, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Walmart’s offer for these 55-inch 4K TVs by LG and TCL are attractive alternatives to OLED TVs, but there are many other options if you want to take a look around. We’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals from different retailers, to help you in your search for the perfect addition to your home theater setup.

