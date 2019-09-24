When shopping for a new 4K TV, it’s important to keep three things in mind: Even though we’re yet to stumble across one that isn’t, make sure the television is smart; make sure you’re realistic when it comes to screen size — the last thing you want to do is shell out hundreds upon hundreds of dollars for a new TV, only to find it won’t fit through the door; and don’t be startled by Sony’s pricing — it’s king of the hill and it charges as such.

Here’s the good news: Walmart has wiped $400 off the 55-inch Sony Bravia X800E — one of the most advanced, versatile 4K TVs in the company’s lineup. This brings the price of the TV down to $700, which just so happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen it to date. But if that’s still a tad too steep, the retailer is offering its customers the option to spread the cost over 12 months, at a much more manageable $69 per month, including sales tax.

So, what’s the difference between the 55-inch Sony Bravia X800E and an equivalent model from another prominent manufacturer like Samsung? Quite a lot, actually. The Sony excels in just about every department you can imagine (we’re talking about LED TVs here, and not OLEDs or QLEDs) — ranging from how crisp and clear the 4K Ultra HD screen is to the sheer variety of streaming services available through the bundled smart software.

In this case, the smart software in question is Android TV. It’s a bit like having a Google Chromecast baked right in, but with the added benefit of Google Assistant, which can be called upon to adjust the volume, search for specific content, and open individual applications, using nothing but your voice. Plus, it’s also home to all of the leading live and on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — no streaming stick needed.

If you have a bit more space to fill or need something a little bit smaller, take a look at our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now. There’s bound to be something for everyone, with the highlights being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 65-inch Vizio E-Series for $520, and a 70-inch Vizio E-Series for $780. For those after something a bit more high-end, there’s also a 65-inch LG NanoCell for $1,000 and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100.

