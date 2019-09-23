Looking for an affordable 4K TV with masses of screen real estate? You’ve come to the right place — Walmart has knocked an astounding $520 off the 65-inch TCL 4-Series, which just so happens to be one of the most well-equipped budget 4K TVs on the shelves at the moment, bundling everything from a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen to streaming titan Roku’s best-in-class Roku OS smart software. The price? Just $480, while the sale offer is valid.

Here’s the catch: Walmart only has a limited amount of stock set aside for the deal — and when it’s gone, it’s gone. Obviously, there’s no way to tell how much is left, so those who want to be in with the chance of snagging the 65-inch TCL 4-Series while it’s discounted to only $480 will need to act fast or risk disappointment. (If it’s cash that’s holding you back, the retailer has a 12-month financing plan available, which comes out to $48 per month.)

So, what does the 65-inch TCL 4-Series bring to the table? Or rather, the wall — if that’s where you decide to mount it. Well, that’s simple. About everything you could ever want or need from a 4K TV. There’s a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming HD and Full HD material into 4K Ultra HD and multi-format HDR for drawing the most detail out of the scene. Best of all, there’s Roku OS for instant access to all the top streaming services, like Netflix.

All in all, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series is a fantastic all-rounder — so much so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better TV that’s the same size, and that’s when it isn’t discounted. On sale, it’s an absolute must-have. However, if you’re in the market for something a little smaller, or even larger, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals, with the highlights being a 55-inch LG for only $350 and a 70-inch Vizio for a mere $700.

Not sure what makes a fantastic television? Take a look at our comprehensive TV buying guide.

