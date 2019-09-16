If you’re looking for a budget 4K TV with an enormous display and a price tag around $500, Walmart has an extensive collection of great TV options you can check out. The retail giant is currently offering loads of excellent deals on 4K TVs, including this awesome 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV. Normally $650, Walmart’s sweet $112 discount drops the price to $538 for today only. Order yours now while they’re still available.

This LG 4K TV has a remarkable 65-inch IPS 4K panel with wide viewing angles that allow for more realistic pictures and natural radiance. This Smart TV utilizes a dynamic quad-core processor that lessens motion blur and video noise by increasing the sharpness to deliver nearly perfect color precision.

The LG 65UM6950DUB Smart TV boasts Active 4K high dynamic range (HDR) that improves the image quality of any scene. It also has multiformat 4K HDR that supports HLG and HDR10, boosting LG’s superior tone-mapping technology to heighten all the movement on the screen. It’s compatible with major streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu, so you’ll have an infinite selection of content to watch.

At the back of this LG 4K TV, you’ll find three HDMI ports and two USB sockets you can use to connect your laptop, Blu-ray DVD player, game consoles, and external hard drives. You’ll experience improved gaming with its refresh rate of 60Hz.

Take advantage of this amazing offer from Walmart as it slashes the price of this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV by $112, from $650 to only $538. Walmart also allows another payment alternative where you can stretch the expense over 12 months and pay only $53 each month.

