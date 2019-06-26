Share

With multiple high-end TVs on the market today, it can be challenging to know which one to choose. If you haven’t decided yet, Walmart has a solid deal on the Samsung 65-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV (QN65Q6FN model) that you may want to check out. Originally $1,997, it is now available for only $1,299 — that’s a massive savings of nearly $700.

There are two key players in the smart TV industry — QLED and OLED. QLED delivers numerous advantages over OLED, making it the undisputed king of smart TV technology. The Samsung QN65Q6FN model bears the latest QLED technology, which renders surreal, cinematic, and perfect images even in well-lit rooms. It also supports advanced features for gamers and is way less expensive than its successors. And we invite you to take a look at our list of the best Amazon Prime 4K TV deals right now.

This smart TV boasts great performance and glorious visuals. It has a high refresh rate, which delivers spectacular visuals with the least motion blur, making it perfect for streaming games and watching fast-moving images. Aside from its impressive motion-handling capabilities, this TV also features one of the biggest breakthroughs in Smart TV technology: Ambient Mode, where the TV screen replicates the wall display while consuming less electricity.

The QN65Q6FN features two USB ports, one Digital Optical Audio out, and an Ethernet port. It also has four HDMI inputs so you can connect multiple devices at once. In terms of smart functionality, this TV allows you to stream your favorite games or enjoy apps straight to your screen. It also boasts the Bixby Voice feature, which provides a more convenient way of searching contents and launching apps through the Samsung One Remote.

There’s also great news for iPhone users as this Samsung TV model includes AirPlay 2 among its smart functionalities. You can now stream your favorite shows, podcasts, playlist, and other contents from your Apple devices directly to your big screen.

If you’re looking for a well-made smart TV that blends strong performance with elegant design, the Samsung 65-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV is definitely worth considering. With its great functionality, advanced technology, and stunning visuals, this 4K Smart TV is a sound investment. Order yours now from Walmart at a discounted price of $1,299.

