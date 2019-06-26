Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops a killer $700 discount on a Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart QLED HDR TV

Gina Guadeloupe
By
walmart 4k tv deals for presidents day samsung qled

With multiple high-end TVs on the market today, it can be challenging to know which one to choose. If you haven’t decided yet, Walmart has a solid deal on the Samsung 65-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV (QN65Q6FN model) that you may want to check out. Originally $1,997, it is now available for only $1,299 — that’s a massive savings of nearly $700.

There are two key players in the smart TV industry — QLED and OLED. QLED delivers numerous advantages over OLED, making it the undisputed king of smart TV technology. The Samsung QN65Q6FN model bears the latest QLED technology, which renders surreal, cinematic, and perfect images even in well-lit rooms. It also supports advanced features for gamers and is way less expensive than its successors. And we invite you to take a look at our list of the best Amazon Prime 4K TV deals right now.

This smart TV boasts great performance and glorious visuals. It has a high refresh rate, which delivers spectacular visuals with the least motion blur, making it perfect for streaming games and watching fast-moving images. Aside from its impressive motion-handling capabilities, this TV also features one of the biggest breakthroughs in Smart TV technology: Ambient Mode, where the TV screen replicates the wall display while consuming less electricity.

The QN65Q6FN features two USB ports, one Digital Optical Audio out, and an Ethernet port. It also has four HDMI inputs so you can connect multiple devices at once. In terms of smart functionality, this TV allows you to stream your favorite games or enjoy apps straight to your screen. It also boasts the Bixby Voice feature, which provides a more convenient way of searching contents and launching apps through the Samsung One Remote.

There’s also great news for iPhone users as this Samsung TV model includes AirPlay 2 among its smart functionalities. You can now stream your favorite shows, podcasts, playlist, and other contents from your Apple devices directly to your big screen.

If you’re looking for a well-made smart TV that blends strong performance with elegant design, the Samsung 65-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED HDR TV is definitely worth considering. With its great functionality, advanced technology, and stunning visuals, this 4K Smart TV is a sound investment. Order yours now from Walmart at a discounted price of $1,299.

Looking for more great tech deals? Find 4K TV deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now
Up Next

Epic Games CEO: Exclusive games are only way to level industry's playing field
sony bravia 49 inch walmart deal x900f 4k hdr android led tv xbr49x900f
Deals

Walmart takes $300 off the price of this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV

The Sony 49-inch BRAVIA X900F 4K HDR TV comes at a high price tag, but with its powerful performance and smart functionalities, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. Get yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $998.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which…
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

With there being thousands of TVs on the market, it's hard to separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, we have the answer to your prayers: a 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon slashes price on iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum

With its no-nonsense operation and solid cleaning power, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum. Order yours today on Amazon for only $199 and enjoy clean floors year-round.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
canon mf232w walmart deal printer
Deals

Walmart cuts $90 off the Canon Imageclass laser printer for your DIY projects

For those who don’t need color, monochrome lasers printers are among the better choices on the market. If you're looking for one, check out the Canon Imageclass MF232W. Normally $189, Walmart has brought its price down to $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart featured
Deals

This incredible deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV won’t be around for very long

You won't find a 4K TV with more smarts than a Vizio. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $170 off. It has Chromecast baked in for instant access to the leading streaming services.
Posted By Josh Levenson
REI-store
Deals

REI 4th of July sale slashes prices on tents, sleeping bags, and hammocks

Outdoor retailer REI is offering big savings on a wide variety of outdoor gear now through July 4, with savings of up to 50% on dozens, if not, hundreds of items. All kinds of gear is on sale, including clothing, tools, tents and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart preps 50 a year shipping service to take on amazon prime
Deals

Walmart, Target, and other retailers compete with Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day

When the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza begins July 15 and lasts 48 hours through July 16, competitors had no choice but to respond. Online retailers will either compete or fall behind.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Official start date, predictions, and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15-16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald