This fantastic deal on a 65-inch TCL 4K TV won’t be around for long

Josh Levenson
By
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5

It’s not only Amazon that’s getting in on the Prime Day 2019 action; Walmart has several must-have deals live right now, including this fantastic 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV, which is now on sale for just $600 — half off the usual $1,200 asking price.

Even though it’s been the subject of a hefty $600 price cut, the 65-inch TCL 5-Series doesn’t quite qualify for budget status. As such, Walmart’s $60 per month for 12 months financing plan could be required to make the cost a bit more manageable.

So, what does $600 — or $1,200, when it’s not on sale — equate to in terms of raw TV tech? Well, you’re getting a crisp, clear 65-inch 4K screen, complete with a 4K Upscaler for turning HD content into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR, and Roku OS to boot.

Those first two features come standard on almost all 4K TVs, while the latter is exclusive to TCL, opening the door to Roku’s extensive catalog of on-demand streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, right out of the box.

The 65-inch TCL 5-Series is also equipped with Roku’s in-house voice command feature. While it isn’t quite advanced as Google Assistant (it can’t control smart-connected appliances, for example), it does do what counts: Finds content.

Just mumble the name of a show you want to watch into the remote control and Roku will sift through all the various supported streaming platforms to find it, serving up the episodes on an interactive platter that unifies all the relevant services.

We don’t say this all that often, but this is a deal we urge you to take advantage of. You won’t find a better big-brand 4K TV for the same price. With that in mind, you’ll need to act fast to bag one on the cheap as Walmart is burning through stock.

Is a 65-inch TV a bit too big? There are a number of other great 4K TVs on sale right now, both as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019 and not, and with sizes starting at a somewhat modest 43 inches, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a MacBook or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

