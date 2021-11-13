The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.

With supply chain logjams and inventory shortages, time is of the essence, so to help you get a head start, we’ve already sorted through the best Black Friday deals to find the top picks for the home theater crowd. So if you’re ready to go big and start enjoying your shows, movies, sports, and games on a true big-screen television, read on to see the three best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals online right now.

85-inch TV Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Hisense 85-Inch H65 Series LED 4K Android TV — $1,700, was $1,850

Samsung 85-Inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,000, was $2,800

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,500

Hisense 85-Inch H65 Series LED 4K Android TV — $1,700, was $1,850

Why buy:

Fantastic value for a big-screen 4K smart TV

Android TV software has everything you need to stream right out of the box

Google Assistant allows for easy smart-home integration

Built-in Bluetooth and Google Chromecast let you connect wirelessly to other devices such as soundbars and smartphones

Hisense is one of the best TV brands when it comes to sheer value, so it’s no surprise to see this one at the top of the list of 85-inch TV Black Friday deals. The Hisense H65 Series 4K Ultra HD TV is an exceptional bargain for a big-screen unit, featuring everything you need to get streaming right out of the box. The Android TV software works with all the popular streaming apps and services — Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, you name it — and the built-in Google Assistant allows you to seamlessly add this TV to your smart-home ecosystem if you want.

The included voice remote gives you hands-free control over everything, too. Access your content libraries, open apps, browse for new things to watch, and even control your other Google Assistant-compatible devices all with simple vocal commands. Bluetooth connectivity also lets you connect wirelessly to devices such as soundbars and smartphones, and Google Chromecast means you can cast content from your mobile device directly to the TV. For less than two grand, this is easily one of the best Black Friday 85-inch TV deals up for grabs right now.

Samsung 85-Inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,000, was $2,800

Why buy:

Quantum-dot LED panel delivers a brighter, more vibrant picture than standard LED screens

Sleek and attractive modern design looks great on a stand or on the wall

120Hz refresh rate is a noticeable upgrade over 60Hz and delivers a smooth, lag-free picture

Compatibility with multiple voice assistants and smart-home ecosystems

Samsung is another top brand in the home theater space, cranking out some of the best TVs money can buy today. “Best” doesn’t always mean “most expensive,” though, and you can be sure that there are almost always some great Samsung TV deals on offer. Case in point is this superb Q70A Series television, which is one of the hottest QLED TV deals available at the moment. With Samsung’s Tizen software, you’ve got easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms as well as compatibility with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants and smart-home ecosystems.

What really ranks this one high (and perhaps the highest) among these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals is the screen. Instead of a standard LED panel, the Samsung Q70A sports a gorgeous quantum-dot LED panel. This QLED TV technology features small light-capturing particles across the entire display that amplify the backlighting to produce brighter, more vivid colors and deeper dynamic contrast than standard LED screens, making this TV a worthy upgrade for home theater enthusiasts. The 120Hz refresh rate is icing on the cake, delivering a smoother, lag-free picture than typical 60Hz TVs.

Sony 85-Inch X85J Series 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,500

Why buy:

Excellent display quality and color accuracy

Google TV provides easy access to all popular streaming apps, services, and channels

Features Google Assistant voice control, but also works with Amazon Alexa

Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output is great for gaming

Looking for 85-inch TV Black Friday deals on a next-gen 4K television, and one that’s especially well-suited for getting your game on? Look no further than the Sony X85J Series 4K smart TV, which packs a plethora of great features that put it well ahead of other LED televisions. It comes loaded with Google TV software to give you everything you need for streaming all your favorite content, and Google Assistant provides smart-home integration and voice controls with the included voice remote (and it’s fully compatible with Amazon Alexa as well if that’s your flavor).

Like Samsung, Sony is a pioneer in the smart TV space, and this one sports some picture-enhancing technologies worthy of this pedigree. The gorgeous 4K Ultra HD panel features Motionflow XR and Triluminos Pro technologies for a smooth and color-accurate picture, and the TV’s 4K HDR X1 processor can upscale legacy HD media so you can enjoy all your old favorites on the big screen without the older non-4K content looking “stretched out” and blurry. A dedicated Bravia Game Mode with 120Hz output also allows for action-packed gaming sessions free of stuttering, screen-tearing, and input lag, making this a great 85-inch Black Friday TV deal for gamers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations