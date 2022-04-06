Newegg is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming PCs — up to 45% off

Getting a new gaming PC can be expensive. While GPU production has started to ramp up, most components are still overpriced and difficult to find at retail stores. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for excellent gaming PC deals. Pre-built gaming PCs offer great value, with a thoughtful spec list and a worry-free setup process.

When we saw all of the fantastic gaming PCs among the Newegg deals, we just had to share them with our readers. Today, you can get discounts of up to 45% on some great machines powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards to ensure newer games run well. Keep reading to discover what makes these gaming computers so great.

ABS Master Gaming PC — $1,000, was $1,400

The ABS Master Gaming PC is one of the most budget-friendly ways to get into the desktop gaming world. It’s a sleek, modern-looking machine equipped with a well-balanced set of specifications, ideal for both hardcore gaming and general productivity. This configuration has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400F processor — a six-core, 12-thread chip with up to 4.4 GHz of turbo speed. It’s paired with 16 GB of RAM, which gives you great multitasking capabilities. You won’t have to worry about leaving a browser tab open while you’re in the middle of the game. There is also a 512GB m.2 NVMe SSD for storage, which is enough room for your documents and game files. The star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM, a mid-tier gaming card capable of running both popular competitive games and the latest AAA titles. Of course, you can always expect solid frame rates, even when you’re running games at high settings. Everything is powered by a gold-rated 600W PSU, which means you shouldn’t experience any hiccups caused by the low-quality power supplies you’ll find in cheaper pre-builts. These components are housed in a surprisingly sleek, RGB-ready Rosewill Zircon I case, and it even comes with a free gaming keyboard and mouse! If this sounds like your ideal computer, then there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the ABS Master Gaming PC at Newegg for just $1,000, a $400 discount on the regular price of $1,400. Hit the Buy Now button below to get this deal as soon as you can!

Velztorm Nix Custom-Built Gaming Desktop — $1,549, was $2,858

Recently, Ryzen processors have been striking the perfect balance between performance and efficiency, and this Velztorm Nix Custom-Built Gaming Desktop is the perfect example of that. It uses a fifth-generation Ryzen 5 5600X processor — a six-core chip that manages fantastic results at this price range. When combined with the huge 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a spacious 1TB of SSD storage, you get a multitasking and productivity monster on top of being a capable gaming machine. You’ll be able to run Excel spreadsheets and open dozens of Chrome tabs on one monitor while running games at full frame rates on the other. It’s also equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. That’s a killer combination of specifications that should let you play the most recent titles and new releases for the next few years. This PC has a healthy selection of ports, including an RJ-45 Ethernet LAN connection to maintain minimal latency when playing the best online games. This particular configuration also comes with a 750W power supply — which is more than this set of specifications would typically consume. That means you might even have an upgrade path with this excellent value machine. Right now, you can pick up the Velztorm Nix Gaming Desktop at Newegg for just $1,549, which is a whopping $1,309 off the regular price of $2,858. This deal might not last for very long, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this offer while you still can!

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC — $1,600, was $2,000

If you’re looking for a considerable step up in terms of graphical performance, then there’s another gaming PC you need to check out. The ABS Gladiator Gaming PC is one of the best gaming desktops we’ve found in this price range, with a competitive set of internals and a sleek chassis at an attractive price point. You’re getting a speedy 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700F Rocket Lake processor with this configuration. That’s an octa-core, 16-thread chip with a maximum turbo clock of up to 4.9 GHz, giving it both excellent single-core and multi-core performance. That’s coupled with 16GB of 3200MHz dual-channel memory and a big 1TB m.2 SSD for storage. This machine is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That’s one of the most potent gaming GPUs on the market and is an excellent bet if you’re mostly planning to run recent titles. If you’re looking for a future-proof machine, then this is the one to get. It also comes with a few useful extra features, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There’s also an RGB CPU cooler that integrates well with the RGB on the case itself. If this sounds like your ideal gaming machine, there’s no time to waste. You can get the ABS Gladiator for only $1,600 — that’s a $400 discount on the standard price of $2,000. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible — this deal could end at any time!

