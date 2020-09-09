If you’re stuck working from home and need to constantly entertain your kids, listen to your roommates bicker, or live in a shoebox-sized apartment with round-the-clock distractions, this is the article for you. With summer ending and stress levels running high, you deserve to take some time for yourself and engage in a little self-care. We’ve rounded up five affordable gadgets from Amazon that will help you loosen up after a long day, without causing a major dent in your bank account!

AmazonBasics Humidifier — $26, was $28

Humidifiers are a great addition to any household, especially if you suffer from chapped lips or dry skin every morning. The AmazonBasics Humidifier works by adding moisture back to the air so you can have a calmer and more comfortable night of sleep. This particular humidifier also doubles as an aromatherapy diffuser and I suggest you add some lavender essential oil to your gadget and let the worries of your day fade away. If you’re a light sleeper and are concerned about the noise a humidifier would make, don’t fret. This humidifier is whisper soft and can run anywhere between 12 to 24 hours depending on your needs so you can relax knowing your new product won’t turn off in the middle of the night. Get the AmazonBasics Humidifier now for only $26 and up your sleep routine. Check out these other humidifier deals if this isn’t the one for you.

Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask — $29

After a long day of working on your laptop or spending all day glued to your textbooks, your eyes can grow dry and tired. With the Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask, you can give your eyes some much-needed rest using heat therapy. The heat will alleviate dryness, reduce swelling, and refresh your eyes. This eye mask is also comfortable to wear and has an adjustable strap so you can decide what fit is best for you. Keep the mask on anywhere between 20 to 60 minutes depending on how much tension needs to be eased from your eyes. Buy the Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask now for $29 and give your eyes a break. After all, you only get one pair of them.

Zyllion Shiatsu Massage Pillow — $50

This powerful massage pillow will help alleviate sore muscles after a tedious workout or a long day at your desk. There are four massaging nodes and a heating function that will knead, soothe, and relieve your knotted muscles with the push of a button. You can even attach this massager to your car seat or desk chair if you need a quick dose of stress release during your workday. Massage your neck, back, calf, or any other body part you can think of with the Zyllion massage pillow. Trust me, your body will thank you for it. Buy it now for $50 or gift it to a friend who really needs it.

BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector — $60

Turn your bedroom into a galaxy far, far away with this star projector. With an easy setup, your room will be littered with drifting stars and a giant nebula cloud that moves and transforms. Now, even when it’s raining or you’re stuck inside on a downcast day you can always spend your nights below the stars. If you need to adjust the brightness or switch up the light effects you can do so as well so each night seems a little more interesting than the last. This projector also looks great in your home theater and I personally recommend watching any Star Wars movie with the night sky around you for a fun movie adventure! Get the BlissLights Star Projector now for only $60 for an otherworldly experience.

Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Alarm Clock — $130

Revamp your sleep routine with this smart clock and sound machine. Use the expansive sound library to find a sound that soothes your mind or use the soft glow of the inbuilt light to read your favorite book at night. You’ll even wake up to a beautiful artificial sunrise which will give you that little extra energy you need to get out of bed every morning. With the Hatch Sleep App, you can even adjust the color of the smart light, cue some meditation music, or customize your bedtime routine to your liking. Sleep better and easier with the Hatch Restore, now on sale for only $130.

