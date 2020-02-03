Amazon discounts these brand-name air fryers for up to 60% off

The magic of air fryers has truly transformed the way we enjoy delicious, crunchy food. When used correctly, they can make our favorite fried food and snacks without the guilt and calories that come with deep frying. This type of kitchen device cooks by using a convection mechanism that distributes hot air around the food, eliminating the excess fat and odor of traditional frying.

Now is a great time to get yourself an air fryer. We scoured Amazon and sniffed out three brand-name models that are enjoying price cuts of up to 60% off: The Instant Vortex, the Black & Decker HF110SBD, and the Philips Twin TurboStar XXL. Upgrade your kitchen arsenal and revolutionize meal prep by taking advantage of these air fryer deals.

Instant Vortex – $80, was $200

Achieve that deep-fried taste and texture with up to 95% less oil when you use the Instant Vortex. This model circulates extremely hot air around your food, so it cooks evenly with moisture locked in. The result is a perfectly cooked meal with a delicious, crispy, and golden finish minus the oil and grease. This air fryer requires little to no preheating time, allowing you to whip up meals in half the time of a conventional oven.

Say goodbye to clutter in your kitchen counter with the Instant Vortex air fryer. In addition to air frying, it also boasts roasting, baking, and reheating functions. From juicy chicken wings and crispy fries to roasted cauliflower bites, mini pizzas, and chewy brownies, this air fryer can do it all. Its basket is large enough to fit two pounds of fries or four pounds of chicken, making it convenient for you to cook in large batches or for big groups. You may opt to download the free companion app and get access to more than 1,000 recipes that you can cook with this air fryer.

Outfitted with touch controls, the Instant Vortex makes it easy for you to start and monitor the cooking process. You’ll also be able to customize the time and temperature as well as save your presets so your favorite meals can be made with the touch of a button.

Whether you’re an amateur home chef or a culinary pro, there’s no denying the benefits of having the Instant Vortex in your kitchen. You can pick up this 4-in-1 air fryer on Amazon at a sale price of $80 – that’s a massive 60% off its usual $200 price tag.

Black & Decker, HF110SBD – $78, was $150

Another budget-friendly option is this model from Black & Decker. This variant uses a high-powered convection fan system that evenly and quickly circulates hot air around the food, ensuring crispy results even with little to no oil. It also comes with a variable temperature control feature, which means you can adjust the temperature depending on what you are cooking.

The HF110SBD can fit two to four servings of your favorite snacks and favorite dishes, offering enough room to cook two huge potatoes or up to eight chicken wings. What’s even better is that it has a basket separator, allowing you to split the cooking space in half and fry two kinds of food at the same time without mixing up their flavors. Other convenient features include the cool-touch handle for retrieving your creations away from the heat as well as the non-stick pan and dishwasher-safe fryer basket and separator for easy cleanup.

With this Black & Decker air fryer, you get a revolutionary way to enjoy delicious and crispy fried food with all the flavor but none of the guilt. It normally rings in at $150, but a huge discount on Amazon lets you have it for just $78. Order now while the deal is live.

Philips Twin TurboStar XXL – $200, was $300

If you’ve got the cash to splash out on an air fryer, this Philips air fryer might just tick all the boxes for you. Aside from the Amazon’s Choice seal, this model also boasts an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews. Customers mostly commended its ease of usage, value for money, and ability to whip up flavorful results.

As its moniker suggests, this air fryer uses a unique Twin TurboStar technology that circulates heat by creating a fast, high-powered, tornado-like airflow. This means you can fry a pile of food with just a tablespoon or less of oil and still get an even cook even with no turning. Its 1,725-watt heater and motor also allow for extraction of excess fat, making your food much healthier.

With an adjustable timer (up to 60 minutes) and temperature dial (175 to 400-degrees Fahrenheit), you can easily select and adjust the setting based on the type of food you are cooking. Both time and temperature are displayed on the digital panel so you can monitor the whole cooking process. And since no pre-heating is required, you can start cooking right away as well as save time and energy.

The Twin TurboStar XXL does more than just frying. It can also grill, bake, and even roast, covering a wide range of quick, healthy snacks and full family meals. Get more meal ideas and recipe tutorials through the included recipe book or the Philips Airfryer app. Don’t miss the chance to score this top-rated air fryer for $100 less on Amazon. Order now for only $200 instead of the usual $300.

