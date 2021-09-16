Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple revealed the iPhone 13, the 9th-generation iPad, the 6th-generation iPad Mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event, spurring Apple deals from various retailers for older models of the company’s devices. If you’ve been waiting for AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, Amazon has given you a chance to enjoy savings when buying these products through these tempting offers.

AirPods – $115, was $159

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices, with the wireless earbuds automatically connecting to your iPhone or iPad as soon as you take them out. They can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. If you’ve been planning to buy the AirPods, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s offer that slashes $44 off their original price of $159, making them more affordable at $115.

AirPods Pro – $180, was $249

The AirPods Pro take everything that’s good about their AirPods, including easy pairing and long battery life, and add features such as customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable and secure fit, sweat and water resistance so they won’t be damaged by sudden rain and sweaty workouts, and active noise cancellation to block unwanted noise. The AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon at $69 off, bringing the wireless earbuds’ price down to $180 from their original price of $249.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3, originally launched in 2017, will still be compatible with the upcoming WatchOS 8. This model is the best option if you want an Apple Watch but you’re on a tight budget, as it offers all the basic functions such as hands-free operation through Siri, an optical heart sensor, and clear and concise activity monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 3 is even more affordable with Amazon’s $30 discount, lowering its price to $199 from its original price of $229.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE is the updated budget model of Apple’s wearable device, but with its stylish design, comprehensive health tracking features, and reliable performance, it’s more than enough for most people. Amazon is offering the Apple Watch SE at $30 off, lowering its price to $249 from its original price of $279.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $319, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6, the outgoing flagship model of Apple’s smartwatches, features an always-on display that’s simply gorgeous to look at on your wrist, and adds ECG and SpO2 measurements for a more complete snapshot of your health. It’s still a very capable smartwatch with the upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 7, and Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 6 for only $319, down $80 from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The 2020 iPad Air offers snappy performance with the help of Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, where it’s a joy to browse the internet, play games, and watch streaming content, among other purposes of the tablet. The 2020 iPad Air’s price is down to $539 on Amazon, after a $60 discount to the tablet’s original price of $599.

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

For an even more powerful tablet, you’ll want to go with the 2021 iPad Pro, which is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s the perfect tablet for professionals in the creative industries, and it’s on sale on Amazon with a $50 discount that lowers the 2021 iPad Pro’s price to $749 from its original price of $799.

More Apple deals

Amazon’s discounts aren’t the only offers out there for Apple devices, so feel free to look around for comparison’s sake. To help you check for bigger discounts in buying the AirPods, Apple Watch, or iPad, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals that are currently available for you to shop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations