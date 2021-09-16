  1. Deals
AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad just got MAJOR price cuts at Amazon

Apple revealed the iPhone 13, the 9th-generation iPad, the 6th-generation iPad Mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event, spurring Apple deals from various retailers for older models of the company’s devices. If you’ve been waiting for AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, Amazon has given you a chance to enjoy savings when buying these products through these tempting offers.

AirPods – $115, was $159

The second-generation Apple AirPods out of their charging case.

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to pair with iOS devices, with the wireless earbuds automatically connecting to your iPhone or iPad as soon as you take them out. They can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. If you’ve been planning to buy the AirPods, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s offer that slashes $44 off their original price of $159, making them more affordable at $115.

AirPods Pro – $180, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro take everything that’s good about their AirPods, including easy pairing and long battery life, and add features such as customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable and secure fit, sweat and water resistance so they won’t be damaged by sudden rain and sweaty workouts, and active noise cancellation to block unwanted noise. The AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon at $69 off, bringing the wireless earbuds’ price down to $180 from their original price of $249.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3 with the Activity Rings on the screen.

The Apple Watch Series 3, originally launched in 2017, will still be compatible with the upcoming WatchOS 8. This model is the best option if you want an Apple Watch but you’re on a tight budget, as it offers all the basic functions such as hands-free operation through Siri, an optical heart sensor, and clear and concise activity monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 3 is even more affordable with Amazon’s $30 discount, lowering its price to $199 from its original price of $229.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE with a gold aluminum case and a sport band in pink sand.

The Apple Watch SE is the updated budget model of Apple’s wearable device, but with its stylish design, comprehensive health tracking features, and reliable performance, it’s more than enough for most people. Amazon is offering the Apple Watch SE at $30 off, lowering its price to $249 from its original price of $279.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) – $319, was $399

The Product RED version of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 6, the outgoing flagship model of Apple’s smartwatches, features an always-on display that’s simply gorgeous to look at on your wrist, and adds ECG and SpO2 measurements for a more complete snapshot of your health. It’s still a very capable smartwatch with the upcoming release of the Apple Watch Series 7, and Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 6 for only $319, down $80 from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The iPad Air 4 in hand.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

The 2020 iPad Air offers snappy performance with the help of Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, where it’s a joy to browse the internet, play games, and watch streaming content, among other purposes of the tablet. The 2020 iPad Air’s price is down to $539 on Amazon, after a $60 discount to the tablet’s original price of $599.

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

The iPad Pro 2021 on a table, showing the screen.

For an even more powerful tablet, you’ll want to go with the 2021 iPad Pro, which is equipped with Apple’s M1 chip and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s the perfect tablet for professionals in the creative industries, and it’s on sale on Amazon with a $50 discount that lowers the 2021 iPad Pro’s price to $749 from its original price of $799.

More Apple deals

Amazon’s discounts aren’t the only offers out there for Apple devices, so feel free to look around for comparison’s sake. To help you check for bigger discounts in buying the AirPods, Apple Watch, or iPad, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Full discount at checkout

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera. more
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$30 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iMac 2021 (24-Inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,249 $1,299
The new iMac is here, sporting a super-sleek slimmed-down design along with Apple's amazing new M1 CPU. more
Buy at Amazon
