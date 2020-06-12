AirPods Pro back on sale for only $220, but not for long

Verizon has kicked off yet another flash sale on the AirPods Pro, which sees them back on sale for only $220 — down $30 from the usual $250. You will need to act fast, though: As we’ve seen twice before, Big Red doesn’t keep these discounts around long, so best start punching in your credit card number right away if you don’t want to miss out on your chance to these popular true wireless earbuds home on the cheap this side of Father’s Day.

What’s the difference between the AirPods Pro and the more affordable AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, you ask? In addition to measuring in shorter, they’re sweat-resistant — making them the ideal companion for a long workout — are armed with Active Noise-Canceling (ANC), and come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that both make them a pleasure to wear for extended durations and creates a seal for ANC to work its magic.

Apple made several tweaks to improve the sound as well, headlined by the addition of Adaptive EQ — a software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. It’s all of this combined that makes the AirPods Pro the most advanced AirPods the company has released to date, and this deal an absolute no-brainer. (You don’t need us to tell you that discounts on the latest Apple hardware are rare.)

On the fence? Here’s what one customer had to say:

They fit perfectly and work extremely well with the iPhone. I rarely have to charge them and the Bluetooth rarely gives me any issues. The sound cancellation was great when I used them while cutting the grass.

Don’t have $220 to burn? Amazon has the AirPods with Charging Case for $130, down from $160, and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169, down from $200 — the latest in a string of fantastic AirPods deals we’ve seen over the course of the last couple of months, all of which are highlighted in our collection of the very best headphone deals available right now. Just remember: These offers won’t be around for long.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

