Dell slashed $490 off this giant curved gaming monitor – hurry!

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming monitor, or adding a new one to your display, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Right now at Dell, you can order the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $1,460. That’s a savings of $490 off of the regularly marked price of $1,950! Take advantage of the gaming deals going on today for epic savings on this monitor. This monitor features LED Edgelight display, Nano Color technology, and remarkable clarity so you can clearly see every detail in your favorite games. Never miss a frame with this Alienware gaming monitor.

Bring your favorite PC games to life on the Alienware 38 inch curved gaming monitor from Dell. You’ll experience brilliant HD renderings with the Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate capabilities. Enjoy a smoother experience with ultra-fast frame rate processing and high refresh rate for smooth, ultra low latency gameplay that eliminates motion blur.  ComfortView technology makes this screen easy on the eyes with flicker-free viewing. AlienFX technology provides custom lighting and in-game lighting responsiveness options. Customize the way you view with gamer-centric options to improve your performance. Get the in-game advantage of better visibility with the extra large 38-inch display on this curved monitor.

With plenty of ports, you’ll be able to connect this monitor to any system for exceptional viewing. Power and HDMI cables are included to connect to most PCs or computers easily. The fully adjustable stand lets you view everything on screen from any angle, so you can get comfortable for longer gaming sessions. Experience the immersive viewing options available when you snag this Alienware gaming monitor from Dell today.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the gaming PC deals going on now at Dell. Order today to get the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $1,460, marked down from its regular price of $1,950 for a total savings of $460. Whether you’re adventuring across Tamriel or locked and loaded in your favorite first-person shooter, see it all on this high-end Alienware gaming monitor.

More Gaming Monitor Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons of other gaming monitor deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

ASUS VG278QR 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$219 $249
The 27-inch Full HD display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time will let you gain the upper hand against your opponents. The monitor's extreme low motion blur technology reduces ghosting.
Buy at Amazon

AOC 1601FWUX 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

$116 $180
This portable monitor will let you play games with a second screen anywhere. The 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution, and connects to devices through the USB-C port's Display Alternative Mode.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$277 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$487 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
