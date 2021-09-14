Dell slashed $490 off this giant curved gaming monitor – hurry!

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming monitor, or adding a new one to your display, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Right now at Dell, you can order the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $1,460. That’s a savings of $490 off of the regularly marked price of $1,950! Take advantage of the gaming deals going on today for epic savings on this monitor. This monitor features LED Edgelight display, Nano Color technology, and remarkable clarity so you can clearly see every detail in your favorite games. Never miss a frame with this Alienware gaming monitor.

Bring your favorite PC games to life on the Alienware 38 inch curved gaming monitor from Dell. You’ll experience brilliant HD renderings with the Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate capabilities. Enjoy a smoother experience with ultra-fast frame rate processing and high refresh rate for smooth, ultra low latency gameplay that eliminates motion blur. ComfortView technology makes this screen easy on the eyes with flicker-free viewing. AlienFX technology provides custom lighting and in-game lighting responsiveness options. Customize the way you view with gamer-centric options to improve your performance. Get the in-game advantage of better visibility with the extra large 38-inch display on this curved monitor.

With plenty of ports, you’ll be able to connect this monitor to any system for exceptional viewing. Power and HDMI cables are included to connect to most PCs or computers easily. The fully adjustable stand lets you view everything on screen from any angle, so you can get comfortable for longer gaming sessions. Experience the immersive viewing options available when you snag this Alienware gaming monitor from Dell today.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the gaming PC deals going on now at Dell. Order today to get the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $1,460, marked down from its regular price of $1,950 for a total savings of $460. Whether you’re adventuring across Tamriel or locked and loaded in your favorite first-person shooter, see it all on this high-end Alienware gaming monitor.

