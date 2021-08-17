Hurry! This Dell gaming PC deal is flying off the shelves

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of gaming deals in the market right now, no matter your preferred platform. If you’re a PC gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming PC deals to end up with a machine that will be able to keep up with your demands. One of the offers that’s drawing a lot of attention is Dell’s $370 discount for the Alienware Aurora R12, which brings the gaming desktop’s price down to just $1,100 from its original price of $1,470.

Alienware, the massively popular gaming brand owned by Dell, is known for high-quality products that don’t hold back on performance. This continues with the Alienware Aurora R12, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Like Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops, this makes the PC capable of running the latest games, with enough space to install several titles in its 1TB SATA hard drive.

The Alienware Aurora R12 doesn’t only look nice with its central loop at the front and continuous lighting, but it’s also functional with the ports placed at the front and easy-to-reach ports at the back. Inside, the gaming PC features a thermal design with quad 10mm copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers, so there’s no worry of overheating.

If you want to upgrade your gaming PC, or if you think it’s finally time to invest in one, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware Aurora R12. Dell is selling the gaming desktop at $370 off, lowering its price to just $1,100 from its original price of $1,470. Availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can. Just don’t forget that you’ll also want to take advantage of gaming monitor deals to give justice to the Alienware Aurora R12’s processing power.

The Alienware Aurora R12 is powerful and stylish, and with Dell’s discount, within the budget for more gamers. However, if you’d like to see what else is out there, including offers for consoles, games, and accessories on other platforms, we’ve got you covered. Here’s some of the best gaming deals that are currently available for you to shop.

