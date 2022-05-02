The bestselling Alienware gaming PC is $700 off today

Whether you enjoy playing video games on consoles or on the PC, you should always be on the lookout for gaming deals for the chance to upgrade your gear within your budget. There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals on the market that you can combine with gaming monitor deals to build your dream rig at a more affordable price. One of the offers you don’t want to miss is Dell’s price cut for one of its bestsellers — the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop, which is down to $1,300 from its original price of $2,000 after a $700 discount.

The Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, so like the best gaming desktops it won’t have trouble running the latest games. The gaming PC also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. It’s also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which should provide ample storage to install several games at a time with all their necessary updates and DLC.

With its PSU swing-arm, the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop offers benefits like tool-less graphics and expansion bay upgrades. The gaming PC’s design also ensures fluid and efficient airflow through its components, which combines with its quad 10mm copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers to prevent overheating and keep the machine running at peak performance. The Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop also features the Alienware Command Center, through which you can access auto-tuned game profiles, an overclocking control module, and AlienFX settings for style points while you play.

If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to purchase a better gaming PC, here it is — a $700 discount on the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop that lowers the machine’s price to $1,300 from its original price of $2,000. There’s no telling how long stock will last as availability is limited, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want the offer. Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can to start playing your favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop as soon as possible.

