This Dell-made Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $600 off

For anyone looking to upgrade to a new gaming rig, Dell has some fantastic gaming PC deals at the moment. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop for $2,000. Usually priced at $2,600, you save $600 off the regular price. This is a huge price cut on a great gaming investment. The Dell sale is on for a strictly limited time only so you’re going to need to be fast to reap the benefits. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it or hit the buy button now to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop

Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming PCs and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop certainly demonstrates why they’re so popular. The stylish tower unit contains an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to be able to install and run the latest games. Alongside that, it has a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 12GB of dedicated video memory, so it’s ideal for playing the latest games at a high detail level.

Everything about the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop has also been optimized with gaming in mind. It has a new internal layout that creates less airflow obstructions resulting in better performance and quieter acoustics. A window allows you to see into the tower to see all the high-performance components lined up and looking stylish. There are also two internal AlienFX lighting zones so you can adjust the RGB colors just how you like them, all within a tower that’s easy to access any time you want to upgrade components. Extra features like Precision Boost 2 mean you can boost CPU clock speeds as needed to truly push the performance of the gaming desktop.

Normally priced at $2,600, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop is currently down to $2,000 right now when you buy direct from Dell. It’s a great time to upgrade to a new gaming rig, but $600 in savings won’t stick around for long. Hit the buy button fast before the Dell sale ends.

