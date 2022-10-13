Even though Alienware is usually known for expensive laptops and desktops, the R14 is a surprisingly affordable offering that’s also quite snazzy looking and an interesting take on their usual R10 and R12 cases. Even better, there are some great gaming PC deals floating around, including this deal from Dell for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, which takes $450 off the $1,850 list price and brings it down to a much more affordable $1,400.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 on offer here has a lot of similarities with the one on our list of best all-AMD gaming PCs, with the main difference being that this one rocks an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti rather than an AMD GPU. Even so, the whole package is still relatively well priced, and the RTX 3060 Ti is a great GPU to get started with since it can play most modern games at high settings at 144Hz and 1080p, which is a big plus. Of course, you could even potentially get 1440p and 144Hz if you’re willing to compromise on graphical settings, so be sure to figure out what’s most important to you when you go for one of the several gaming monitor deals out there.

The R14 comes with an AMD CPU in the form of a Ryzen 7 5800, a mid-range CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, which makes this great for productivity and some editing work, such as audio production. You can also get some good streaming performance out of it if you plan to stream to Twitch as well! The 16GB of 3200 MHz, dual-channel RAM means better performance gains for the CPU and GPU, although it may be a bit slowed down by the 1TB 7,200RPM HDD that’s used for general storage and that you’ll likely install games on, so an SSD upgrade might be a good idea in the future.

While this version of the Alienware R14 doesn’t have an AMD GPU that helps make it cheaper, the $450 discount from Dell that brings it down to $1,400 certainly makes the inclusion of the RTX 3060 Ti a much better value proposition and just as competitive as an AMD GPU would. If you do end up buying a new PC, be sure to check out these gaming deals for games and possible alternatives to the R14!

