As you have no doubt heard over the past weekend, The Last Of Us: Part II is out and it’s receiving unanimous praise. It’s no doubt a divisive game, but one element everyone seems to collectively agree on is the sound design, and players will want a great headset to be able to enjoy it. Dell currently has the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset on sale for $160, down $70 from the usual $230. This game is just one of the many reasons to dive in and immerse yourself in the sounds of the gaming world with many fantastic titles across the spectrum to lose yourself in with their immersive sound design. Alienware is known for having some notoriously expensive products, so with a huge saving like this it’s hard not to want to purchase immediately.

One of the most notable things about the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset is the aesthetic. Its futuristic style is only complemented further with the amount of customization options on offer to tailor it best to your personality. The ability to customize your lighting is available on the headset with effects, colors, brightness, tempo, and custom animations on over 150 supported games. PC users can download the Alienware Command Center to not only tweak the color arrangements, but mix up their audio settings for a personal preference. A comfortable headband also allows for a relaxing gaming experience with its lightweight feel.

As for the sound, the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset is one of the best gaming headsets on the market. It features Alienware 7.1 virtual surround sound, gifting you a clear and immersive sound experience. Paralleled with its deep bass sound effects, you’ll be instantly transported from the comfort of your home to expansive worlds. Doubling as a built-in chat headset, users can also effectively communicate with their team through crystal clear dialogue and a noise-canceling microphone to bring the cleanest of audio quality. The audio/chat mixer will allow you to fiddle with the settings to create the perfect audio mix.

The wireless nature on PC of the headset allows a range of up to 40 feet, meaning you’ll be able to travel to most rooms of your home without a loss of connection. Coupled with the fact that the headset can hold up to 15 hours of battery life and your gaming sessions never have to worry about the battery draining. Users who wish to play on console systems can easily plug the headset in via the 3.5mm audio port and can be used across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

