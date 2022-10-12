 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 20% on this smart power strip in the Prime Early Access Sale

Albert Bassili
By
Basics Smart Plug Power Strip on tabletop charging with watch, echo, and lamp
Amazon

If you’ve taken part in the Prime Early Access Sale, you’ve probably grabbed a lot of expensive electronics, albeit at great deals. Well, many folks often forget to think about things such as surge protection and smart control of their devices, which is where smart power strips, like this one from Amazon Basics, play a helpful hand. In fact, given that it’s only going for a discounted $22 rather than $27, it’s worth grabbing a few from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip

If you want to add more granular smart control to your appliances and electronics without having to buy smart plugs for the wall, a smart plug power strip is a pretty innovative alternative. Since this is an Amazon Basics device, it connects with the Alexa app or any Alexa-capable device and allows you to control the power strip as a whole or individually. That means you can switch off plugs one, two, or three by naming them separately or saying, “Turn off power strip,” to have all the plugs turn off. The strip also has two USB Type-As for charging, although you can’t control them through the app since they’re always on.

Of course, you can also control the power strip manually using the individual on/off button for each plug and one primary on/off button for the whole power strip. This helps a lot when there’s a potential for a power surge, although thankfully, it also has a surge protector in case you aren’t around when it happens, which is a huge plus and a minimum that we’d expect for most power strips nowadays. Most importantly, the whole thing is easy to use and set up, as you’d expect from something that comes directly from Amazon and is highly polished.

All in all, the Amazon Basics Smart Plug power strip is an excellent way to give yourself some extra control and protection without paying too much, especially since Amazon is discounting its power strip down to $22. That said, it might be worth checking our roundup of best smart surge protectors for other options, and, of course, it’s always worth checking out all the Prime Day deals as they get updated.

Editors' Recommendations

August Smart Lock starter kit is 36% off in the Amazon’s Prime sale
august smart lock satin nickel finish augustsmartlock connect
This portable charger can power a MacBook or iPhone and it’s 20% off
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore III Elite 19200 cables, charger, and AC power adapter.
Shark’s Dyson hair dryer alternative is on sale for Prime Day
A woman wearing a white t-shirt uses the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer to blow dry her hair.
Save $150 on this gaming PC with an RTX 3080, 1TB SSD today
iBUYPOWER Trace MR gaming Desktop next to keyboard and mouse side-on view
Best Prime Day Monitor Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic
Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
You can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 — here’s how
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c
This top-rated 500GB portable SSD is 21% off for Prime Day
The Samsung T7 Portable SSD connected to a tablet.
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized