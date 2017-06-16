Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

If you’re in need of a new computer, today only you can score an Apple MacBook Pro on Amazon for $120 off the regular retail price. The computer is a certified refurbished model with a 13.3-inch screen.

The Apple computer features a beautiful 1280 x 800 pixel, LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with edge-to-edge, uninterrupted glass. It has a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor and 500GB Serial ATA hard drive, which make it able to handle multiple applications running at once. With an Intel HD Graphics 4000 integrated processor you get 60 percent faster graphics, so your movies come through with striking clarity and your video games seem to come to life.

The computer has a built-in HD 720p FaceTime HD camera for video chatting and conferencing complete with a built-in mic. It has a Thunderbolt port (up to 10Gbps) with native video output support for Mini DisplayPort plus DVI, VGA, dual-link DVI, and HDMI, and two USB 3.0 ports so you can connect all your accessories. It comes complete with stereo speakers with subwoofers and a combined audio line in/out (digital/analog) line.

The Apple MacBook Pro normally retails for $809, but today only is discounted on Amazon to $689, saving you $120 (15 percent).

