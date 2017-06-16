Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an Apple MacBook Pro, the most advanced GoPro on the market, and a Roku Premiere+. Score savings up to $120 and discounts as deep as 40 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Apple MacBook Pro
If you’re in need of a new computer, today only you can score an Apple MacBook Pro on Amazon for $120 off the regular retail price. The computer is a certified refurbished model with a 13.3-inch screen.
The Apple computer features a beautiful 1280 x 800 pixel, LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with edge-to-edge, uninterrupted glass. It has a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core processor and 500GB Serial ATA hard drive, which make it able to handle multiple applications running at once. With an Intel HD Graphics 4000 integrated processor you get 60 percent faster graphics, so your movies come through with striking clarity and your video games seem to come to life.
The computer has a built-in HD 720p FaceTime HD camera for video chatting and conferencing complete with a built-in mic. It has a Thunderbolt port (up to 10Gbps) with native video output support for Mini DisplayPort plus DVI, VGA, dual-link DVI, and HDMI, and two USB 3.0 ports so you can connect all your accessories. It comes complete with stereo speakers with subwoofers and a combined audio line in/out (digital/analog) line.
The Apple MacBook Pro normally retails for $809, but today only is discounted on Amazon to $689, saving you $120 (15 percent).
GoPro HERO5 Black
Capture all of your adventures with a GoPro HERO5 Black camera, which is currently discounted 13 percent on Amazon. The action camera is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever, and a versatile product for the whole family.
It has voice control so you can control the device hands-free and capture more lifelike photos and videos. The camera has a 2-inch touch display so you can preview and play back your shots, change settings, and trim your footage directly from the camera. It’s durable by design, and waterproof to 33 feet without a housing.
The camera has a simple one -control button by which a single press of the shutter button powers the camera on and starts recording automatically. Advanced video stabilization means it can capture stunningly smooth video whether handheld or mounted to your favorite gear. Advanced features include exposure control, stereo audio, and GPS location tagging.
This GoPro HERO5 Black camera normally retails for $400 but is currently on sale for $349 on Amazon, providing a discount of $51 (13 percent).
Roku Premiere+
Get access to amazing, endless content with a Roku Premiere+, which is currently 40 percent off on Amazon. If you’re OK with sacrificing the shiny new box, this discounted refurbished model looks and performs just like new.
The device is ideal for HD and 4K Ultra HD TVs as it features a fast quad-core processor and 802.11ac dual-band wireless. Get 4K Ultra HD at 60fps with four times the resolution of 1080p HD. With this model, your movies and shows are delivered in crisp detail with brilliant, lifelike images.
The media player has vibrant HDR displaying an incredible range of colors, brighter whites, and deeper blacks. You can stream just about anything including movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and music, with over 350,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from. It also comes with an enhanced point anywhere remote with headphones for private listening.
The Roku Premiere+ regularly retails for $100 but is currently discounted on to $60 on Amazon, saving you $40 (40 percent).
