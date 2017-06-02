Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Key Idea Wired Optical Gaming Mouse

Gain more control over your gaming with this Key Idea Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, which is currently 77 percent off on Amazon. The gaming mouse is ultra-compatible, highly customizable, and has a comfortable ergonomic design.

The mouse has four adjustable DPI levels and three adjustable polling rates, so you can easily adjust your sensitivity setting. It can automatically memorize the latest DPI and Polling Rate settings for future use. It’s also extremely responsive, meaning it automatically picks up on even subtle movements. It features a professional gaming Optical Navigation Sensor 3050, which provides consistent sensitivity.

The gaming mouse is compatible with Windows 10, Mac, and Linux operating systems, and both desktop and laptop computers. It’s designed for gaming, but is also suitable for everyday home and office work. It has an ergonomic shape that is designed to fit snugly into your hand, as well as eight functional buttons, including a clickable roller wheel that makes it comfortable to set up hotkeys.

The Key Idea Optical Gaming Mouse regularly retails for $56 but is currently discounted to $13 on Amazon, saving you $43 (77 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon