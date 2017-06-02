Great deal! These are our three favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Friday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature an optical gaming mouse, a wireless access point, and a gaming headset. Score savings up to $90 and discounts as deep as 77 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Key Idea Wired Optical Gaming Mouse
Gain more control over your gaming with this Key Idea Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, which is currently 77 percent off on Amazon. The gaming mouse is ultra-compatible, highly customizable, and has a comfortable ergonomic design.
The mouse has four adjustable DPI levels and three adjustable polling rates, so you can easily adjust your sensitivity setting. It can automatically memorize the latest DPI and Polling Rate settings for future use. It’s also extremely responsive, meaning it automatically picks up on even subtle movements. It features a professional gaming Optical Navigation Sensor 3050, which provides consistent sensitivity.
The gaming mouse is compatible with Windows 10, Mac, and Linux operating systems, and both desktop and laptop computers. It’s designed for gaming, but is also suitable for everyday home and office work. It has an ergonomic shape that is designed to fit snugly into your hand, as well as eight functional buttons, including a clickable roller wheel that makes it comfortable to set up hotkeys.
The Key Idea Optical Gaming Mouse regularly retails for $56 but is currently discounted to $13 on Amazon, saving you $43 (77 percent).
TP-Link N600 Gigabit Ethernet Ceiling Mount Wireless Access Point
Make choppy Wi-Fi signals a thing of the past with a TP-Link N600 Gigabit Ethernet Ceiling Mount Wireless Access Point, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. The access point is designed to manage high-density traffic and provide reliable wireless access.
The Wi-Fi device has a simple mounting design that makes it easy to mount to a wall or ceiling. EAP controller software makes it easy for administrators to manage hundreds of EAPs, while a captive portal provides a convenient method of authentication for Wi-Fi guests.
The built-in gigabit Ethernet port enables bandwidth-intensive uses including multimedia transferring. Security standards including Radius secure authentication and rogue access point detection ensure the security of WLAN at an enterprise level. It also features multi-SSID support, which means you can define multiple Wi-Fi networks to divide users and business segments.
The TP-Link N600 Gigabit Ethernet Ceiling Mount Wireless Access Point normally retails for $140 but is currently on sale for $50 on Amazon, providing a $90 (64 percent) discount.
Onikuma LED Stereo Gaming Headset
If you game on more than one system, you should consider a multi-console headset, such as this Onikuma LED Stereo Gaming Headset, which is currently 70 percent off on Amazon. The headset is designed to work with both PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, along with PCs, mobile devices, and laptops with a 3.5-millimeter combo headphone/microphone port.
The gaming headset features a soft mic that’s adjustable in every direction to ensure your voice comes through clearly. Thanks to unique speaker technology the headset provides a strong bass, solid treble, and noticeable highs and lows, all of which make for a superior gaming or music listening experience.
The headset comes with stylish LED lights powered by a USB connector that complements the look and feel of the gaming accessory. Game in comfort with padded ear cups padded covered in a special protein leather that promises not to irritate skin and reduces sweat and heat.
The Onikuma LED Stereo Gaming Headset regularly retails for $70 but is currently discounted to $21 on Amazon, saving you $49 (70 percent).
