Amazon cuts prices by 30% for Ring Alarm Systems with a free Echo Dot

Amazon continues to add compelling discounts, deals, and bundles to its large selection of Last-Minute Deals. Home security is a top priority for many smart home setups, and Amazon discounted Ring Alarm systems by 30% and added an Echo Dot at no additional cost. With these deals, you can choose from five different Ring Alarm configurations, all priced under $250, and set up a Dot to manage the system with Alexa voice controls.

Every Ring Alarm System kit includes a base station with a 104-decibel siren, one or more keypads, at least one contact sensor for windows or doors, a motion detector, and a Wi-Fi range extender to be sure your home wireless signal reaches all alarm system components. The base station, keypad, and range extender plug into AC power, but the sensors and motion detectors are battery-powered, so installation is simple. You can monitor and control the alarm system remotely with the free Ring app and locally via your Alexa-compatible Echo Dot smart speaker. Ring has an optional 24/7 professional monitoring service available for $10 a month or $100 per year. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or looking for a smart DIY home alarm system, these five deals can help you save up to $110.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit + Echo Dot — $60 off



The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit includes a Ring base station, keypad, one window or door contact sensor, a motion detector, and a Wi-Fi range extender. As with all the Ring Alarm deals, the bundle also includes a third-generation Echo Dot. This basic setup could be sufficient for an apartment with a single entry, but it could also be a way to start with the essentials and then add additional sensors and components as needed.

Normally priced at $199, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit is just $139 including a free Echo Dot during Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals. If you want a basic configuration, this is a good opportunity to set up a home alarm system with the least investment.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit + Echo Dot — $70 off



The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit includes a Ring base station, keypad, three window or door contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a Wi-Fi range extender. An Echo Dot is also included in this bundle, even though there isn’t one in the photo above. With this configuration, you could protect one door and two windows, two doors and one window, or three windows.

Usually $239, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit including a free Echo Dot is just $169 this sale.

Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit + Echo Dot — $90 off



The Ring Alarm Smoke and CO Kit includes a Ring base station, one keypad, five window or door contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a Wi-Fi range extender. This bundle does not include either a smoke dectector or a carbon monoxide detector, but it has a smoke and carbon monoxide listener that sends an alert to your smartphone when your existing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sound alarms.

Regularly priced $299, the Ring Alarm Smoke and CO Kit with an Echo Dot is just $209 during this sale.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit + Echo Dot — $100 off



The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit includes a Ring base station, two keypads, eight window or door contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a Wi-Fi range extender.

Ordinarily $329, the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit including an Echo Dot is $229 during this sale. This is an excellent opportunity to buy a Ring Alarm system with multiple sensors and components for a larger home.

Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot — $110 off



The Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit includes a Ring base station, one keypad, seven window or door contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a Wi-Fi range extender. In addition, this bundle has a smoke and carbon monoxide listener, a flood and freeze sensor, and a panic button that sounds the siren when you press it for three seconds.

Instead of the usual $359 price, Amazon cut the Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit with an Echo Dot to just $249 during this sale. If you want a wide selection of Ring Alarm components at the best possible price, take advantage of this deal.

