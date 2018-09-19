Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs, Kindles, and Fire Tablets

Share

When it comes to Amazon, the best deals are usually on their own flagship devices. During Prime Day, we saw steep discounts on Echo Devices, Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire Tablets, and even some 4K TVs with Alexa integration built in. Though Prime Day has come and gone and Black Friday is still a ways off, Amazon is slashing prices on devices anyway. These exclusive savings are only available for Amazon Prime members, and they likely won’t last very long. If you’re in need of a new Kindle e-reader, an affordable Fire Tablet, or a Fire TV stick, there’s no better time than right now to save a buck or two.

What Amazon Devices are on sale?

Many of the Alexa-enabled devices aren’t on sale right now, but if you’re looking for a Kindle, a tablet, or an Amazon streaming device, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up all of the Amazon devices on sale right now, the rest is up to you. You have to be a Prime member to get access to these exclusive savings, but if you are you’ll also get to enjoy free shipping on top of each discount.

Kindle Paperwhite : Normally priced at $120, this classic Kindle is on sale for just $80 right now. That price is only for the Wi-Fi model, but if you’re not planning on connecting a cellular network to your reading device, you should be just fine.

: Normally priced at $120, this classic Kindle is on sale for just $80 right now. That price is only for the Wi-Fi model, but if you’re not planning on connecting a cellular network to your reading device, you should be just fine. Fire 7 Tablet : This Alexa-integrated tablet is normally priced at $50, but you can snag it for just $35 right now. That’s one of the cheapest tablets you’ll find on the market today. Though it’s not nearly as powerful as an iPad, it will still get the job done without any complaints.

: This Alexa-integrated tablet is normally priced at $50, but you can snag it for just $35 right now. That’s one of the cheapest tablets you’ll find on the market today. Though it’s not nearly as powerful as an iPad, it will still get the job done without any complaints. Kindle e-reader : Though normally priced at $80, this Kindle deal drops the price to just $50. The main difference between this model and the Paperwhite is that this particular Kindle comes without a built-in light.

: Though normally priced at $80, this Kindle deal drops the price to just $50. The main difference between this model and the Paperwhite is that this particular Kindle comes without a built-in light. Fire HD 10 Tablet : The retail price is $150, but for a limited time this Amazon Fire Tablet is just $110. If you’re hoping for a tablet with a little more processing power and memory, the Fire HD Tablet is what your’re looking for.

: The retail price is $150, but for a limited time this Amazon Fire Tablet is just $110. If you’re hoping for a tablet with a little more processing power and memory, the Fire HD Tablet is what your’re looking for. Echo Show : This Amazon Echo device is normally $230, but a $100 discount drops the price to just $130. If you’re looking for an Echo device that can show you things, rather than just speak to you, this is a great option.

: This Amazon Echo device is normally $230, but a $100 discount drops the price to just $130. If you’re looking for an Echo device that can show you things, rather than just speak to you, this is a great option. Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD: This Alexa-enabled 4K streaming device is normally $70, but you can get it for just $40 right now. Stream Netflix, Prime Video, ESPN, Hulu, and more all with this easy-to-use device.

